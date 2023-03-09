GTP Bioways and Texcell announce a business partnership to provide extended services to biopharmaceutical companies worldwide

EVRY, France and TOULOUSE, France, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GTP Bioways, a CDMO dedicated to biotherapeutics manufacturing, and Texcell, a CRO specialized in viral safety, assay development, and GMP banking, join forces to provide comprehensive services to biopharmaceutical companies. With this unique partnership, the two French players aim at offering end-to-end services to support the development of innovative therapeutics worldwide.

This partnership between two French industry players brings together a recognized know-how in process development and GMP manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals and a trusted expertise in viral testing, viral clearance, and bioassays. Through this unique collaboration, GTP and Texcell aim to provide comprehensive support to biopharmaceutical companies throughout their clinical development.

This partnership results from a long-lasting business relationship between the two companies. "Texcell and GTP Bioways share the same business philosophy. We are both science-driven and customer-centric companies and believe in empathy, integrity, and transparency to build the success of our customer's programs. It is thus quite natural that our long business relationship turned into a deeper partnership," says Alain Sainsot, president of GTP Bioways.

"We are delighted to partner with GTP Bioways. Texcell and GTP Bioways have similar customers and our services are very complementary. Together, we are able to propose to our customers a comprehensive, structured offer from pre-clinical to clinal phases," comments Eric B. Henriet, president and CEO of Texcell.

Within the partnership, GTP Bioways provides biomanufacturing capabilities as well as extensive expertise in process development both using mammalian and microbial hosts. GTP Bioways is one of the few CDMOs in Europe able to support biotech companies with services ranging from cell line development to aseptic filling. GTP Bioways' teams have been involved in the bioproduction industry as a service provider for more than 20 years, supporting the clinical development of hundreds of innovative therapies.

"With the opening of two additional GMP bioproduction units in Toulouse this year, we are strengthening our position as a key CDMO in Europe," says Alain Sainsot.

From a service laboratory at the renowned Pasteur Institute in Paris in 1987 to an international CRO, Texcell has supported thousands of pharmaceutical and biotech companies in their journey to ensure the safety of their products, from preclinical stages to commercialization.

With offices and laboratories in France, China, Germany, Japan, and the United States, Texcell provides an international footprint to the partnership.

As Eric B. Henriet stated: "We work closely with our customers to ensure, thanks to our longstanding expertise and technologies, the highest standards of virus safety for their therapeutic products, with confidence and safety. Together, we help protect the health of patients around the world."

With this partnership, GTP Bioways and Texcell wish to reinforce their support to biopharmaceutical companies worldwide in helping them hasten their time to clinics and to market.

About GTP Bioways

GTP Bioways is a CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) offering integrated manufacturing services to support biopharma companies from preclinical to commercial production of their innovative therapies. Our expertise and capabilities cover the manufacturing of biologics (mammalian – from 10 to 1000L – and microbial – up to 350L), antibody-drug-conjugates, and nanodrugs. Drawing on our expertise in solving tough client problems, we strive to offer a tailored approach, finely tuned to overcome each specific challenge.

GTP Bioways operates four sites in France and employs 130 collaborators. The company expects to generate a turnover of €25M in 2023.

www.gtp-bioways.com

About Texcell

Texcell is a Contract Research Organization that specializes in viral testing, viral clearance, bioassays, in vivo testing, and GMP cell banking, for R&D, GClP, GLP, and GMP projects.

The Texcell group employs 140 people in France, the United States, Germany, and Asia (China and Japan) and counts customers worldwide. To sustain its continuous growth, Texcell will inaugurate in 2023 two new laboratories, in the United States and in China.

