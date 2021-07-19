GTPL Hathway's Consolidated Q1 FY22 Revenue at ₹ 6,106 million, up by 22% YoY

- Broadband Revenue at ₹ 918 million, up by 74% YoY; 55K Net Subscriber Additions in Q1 FY22

- Q1 FY22 PAT at INR 475 million, up by 16% YoY

AHMEDABAD, India, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTPL Hathway Limited (GTPL), India's leading Digital Cable TV and Broadband Service provider, today announced the financial results for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2021, as approved by its Board of Directors.

Key Highlights

Consolidated Q1 FY22 revenue (incl. EPC) at ₹ 6,106 million; up 22% y-o-y; Consolidated Q1 FY22 revenue (ex-EPC) at ₹ 5,843 million; up 22% y-o-y

Q1 FY22 ISP Revenue at ₹ 918 million; up by 74% y-o-y

Q1 FY22 EBITDA (incl. EPC) ₹ 1,380 million; up 7% y-o-y; Q1 FY22 EBITDA (ex-EPC) ₹ 1,362 million; up 8% y-o-y; Q1 FY22 PAT at ₹ 475 million; up 16% y-o-y

Reduced debt by ₹ 168 million in Q1 FY22

As on Q1 FY22, Paying Subscribers stood at 7.30 million

Added 55,000 net broadband subscribers in Q1 FY22

Commenting on the performance, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway said, "GTPL Hathway continued to deliver on key KPIs during Q1 FY22. The highlight of the quarter was robust subscriber additions & subscription revenues for Broadband business, strong profitability and debt repayment. GTPL has further reduced its debt by ₹ 168 million in Q1 FY22. GTPL will continue to march forward on its stated strategic roadmap by coming up with interesting new products and services, enhancing customer experience, strengthening its digital infrastructure capabilities, and accelerating its footprint in the existing & new markets."

Q1 FY22 Consolidated Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS)

Revenue stood at ₹ 6,106 million; up 22% y-o-y

Revenue (ex. EPC) at ₹ 5,843 million; up 22% y-o-y

CATV subscription revenue at ₹ 2,641 million

Broadband revenue at ₹ 918 million, up 74% y-o-y

EBITDA at ₹ 1,380 million; up 7% y-o-y; EBITDA (ex. EPC) at ₹ 1,362 million; up 8% y-o-y; EBITDA margin (ex. EPC) at 23.3%

Finance cost down 78% y-o-y

Profit after tax at ₹ 475 million; up 16% y-o-y

Q1 FY22 EPC Contract revenue, EBITDA and PBT at ₹ 263 million, ₹ 18 million and ₹ 18 million respectively.

Q1 FY22 Standalone Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS)

Revenue at ₹ 4,003 million; up 14% y-o-y

Revenue (ex. EPC) at ₹ 3,740 million, up 14% y-o-y

CATV subscription revenue at ₹ 1,837 million

EBITDA at ₹ 796 million; EBITDA (ex. EPC) at ₹ 778 million; EBITDA margin (ex. EPC) at 20.8%

Profit after tax stood at ₹ 305 million

Business Performance Highlights

CATV

Paying subscribers as on June 30, 2021 stood at 7.30 million

stood at 7.30 million GTPL continues to widen its footprint in its existing markets and penetrating into new markets through inorganic route.

Broadband

During Q1FY22, the company added 2,30,000 Home-Pass. Home-Pass as on June 30, 2021 stood at 4.10 million

stood at 4.10 million Added 55,000 net broadband subscribers during Q1 FY22. Total subscribers as on June 30, 2021 were 6,90,000 of which 2,50,000 are FTTX subscribers

were 6,90,000 of which 2,50,000 are FTTX subscribers The Broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) for Q1 FY22 stood at ₹ 440; up 4% y-o-y

About GTPL Hathway Limited

GTPL Hathway Limited is the 2nd largest MSO in India providing Digital Cable TV and the 6th largest Private Wireline Broadband service provider in India. We are number 1 Cable TV Provider in Gujarat & number 2 Cable TV provider in West Bengal. Our digital cable television services reached 1,000 plus towns across India, in states of Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, Jharkhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu. As on June 30, 2021, we have approximately 7.30 million paying subscribers and 6,90,000 Broadband Subscribers with a home pass of about 4.10 million.

