GTRI Announces acquisition of Network Professionals Group, LLC

"For twenty years we have been successful in organically growing the business and building a solid foundation and this new relationship will allow us to scale our practices, build exciting new capabilities and drive unique value and innovation to our customers in the digital transformation age," stated Greg Byles, GTRI's Chief Executive Officer.

The addition of NPG allows us to expand our managed services to better drive business outcomes for our customers, inclusive of:

* Managed Network Services

* Managed Security Services

* Managed Data Center Services

* Managed Cloud Services

* Managed Collaboration

* Managed OneHealth Services

* Managed Help Desk Services

This business outcome focus leverages the GTRI platform to provide technology as a competitive differentiator.

About GTRI

GTRI provides industry-leading consulting and technology services to help clients realize multiplied business value from their technology investments. With deep roots in hybrid IT, cloud, security, collaboration and analytics technologies, GTRI delivers a broad spectrum of strategic and operational services across vertical industries. For more information about GTRI, visit http://www.gtri.com.

About NPG

NPG was founded in 2010 and today uniquely services; Commercial, Federal, Health Care and SLED market segments. NPG provides value-managed service offerings to address the growing complexity of hybrid information technology such as on-site systems integrated with cloud-based systems. As a next-generation managed service provider, NPG's solutions are founded in top-caliber resources focused on reducing the overall cost of maintaining integrated networks and supporting higher-level standards for organizations who must meet their regulatory and compliance requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond GTRI's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects GTRI's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. GTRI assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced herein are not incorporated into this press release.

