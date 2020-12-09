GT's COCOYO Debuts New Labels On Shelves Now

All four of the brand's COCOYO flavors, including Cacao , Pure , Raspberry , and Vanilla have been updated with vibrant packaging as a part of the line refresh. The new-look reflects distinct pops of color for each product and unifies the line with a modern, sleek shine, symbolic of the internal and external light that beams from within when people make mindful choices to better their health and wellness.

"It's very exciting to see how much COCOYO has grown since its birth in 2016 as our first non-beverage product," said GT Dave, Founder and CEO of GT's Living Foods. "The new packaging is intended to stand out in a sea of white labels to better indicate to consumers our always raw, always pure, and always potent, plant-based offering. Collectively, COCOYO creates a rainbow-like block on the shelf that brings life and vibrancy to the conventional yogurt aisle!"

COCOYO is made with simple, clean ingredients, no gums, no fillers, no emulsifiers, no stabilizers, and no preservatives; and contains 100 billion living probiotics per serving.

The new-look will be rolling out in stores nationwide throughout the month of December into 2021. For more information on GT's Living Foods and its offerings, including COCOYO, please visit: www.GTsLivingFoods.com and follow on social media: @GTsKombucha.

About GT's Living Foods:

We believe that Mother Nature is the world's greatest healer. Since 1995, GT's Living Foods has revolutionized how people think and feel about Kombucha and fermented foods in the Western World. From the womb, founder GT Dave was raised vegetarian and taught that food can be medicine. He continues to uphold that philosophy with always pure, potent, and plant-derived fermented offerings produced in their most authentic form, never compromised. The fiercely independent, family-owned, and operated company is available in over 55,000 retailers across North America and Europe. Today and beyond, GT's Living Foods' driving purpose is to spread a global message that food can be medicine and through proper nutrition, one can heal thyself. For more information, please visit www.GTsLivingFoods.com.

