GT’s Launches New Limited Edition Kombucha -- Bloom -- Supports Born This Way Foundation

During the campaign, GT's Living Foods will encourage its community to post their best selfie on social media with any GT's bottle and #InFullBloom. For each photo, GT's will donate $5 to Born This Way Foundation. Led by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta, Born This Way Foundation was founded in 2012 to support the wellness of young people and empower them to create a kinder and braver world.

"Born This Way Foundation's philosophy and work is grounded in the idea that every young person should live their lives authentically and joyfully, not just surviving but truly thriving," said Cynthia Germanotta, President and Co-Founder of Born This Way Foundation. "We're so excited to be a part of the #InFullBloom campaign and can't wait to see everyone's best selfies!"

GT's has thoughtfully selected 13 people with incredible stories of personal transformation to feature on their social channels during the Bloom Campaign. Celebrity photographer John Russo photographed each individual, including pop star Kim Petras (@kimpetras), vegan & raw lifestyle expert Yovana Mendoza (@rawvana), and celebrity holistic health coach Koya Webb (@koyawebb), in front of a custom-painted pair of butterfly wings handcrafted by local artists. Throughout the campaign, their inspiring stories will be shared in pictures and video on GT's social channels (@gtskombucha).

"All people have the power to grow and evolve, and our intention with this campaign is to motivate people to be the best version of themselves. We are truly honored to collaborate Bloom with Born This Way Foundation, and encourage our communities to support one another," said GT Dave, CEO & Founder of GT's Living Foods. GT's Bloom Kombucha is available nationwide through June 31, 2018. For samples of GT's Bloom Kombucha or more info on the #InFullBloom campaign, please contact press@drinkgts.com.

GT's Living Foods was founded in 1995 by GT Dave. The company stays true to its roots by continuing to handcraft its signature small batch Kombucha in the same way GT did in his parents' kitchen over 23 years ago. The family-owned and operated company has expanded its offerings beyond Kombucha with Alive, CocoYo, CocoKefir, and VeggieKefir. With a commitment to the integrity of the ingredients, as well as the process, GT's Living Foods is dedicated to handcrafting products with living probiotics that are raw, organic, vegan, and gluten free. It is their purpose to help people to live happier, healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.gtslivingfoods.com.

