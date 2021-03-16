GT's Living Foods Announces Spring Campaign 'Transform Your Health' In Support Of Born This Way Foundation

"Every person has the power to grow and transform. From the prioritization of health, to the evolution of self, there's a quiet, but mighty force within all of us just waiting to bloom. The message of Transform Your Health is anchored in this belief," says GT Dave, Founder and CEO of GT's Living Foods. "I am so grateful and honored to partner with Born This Way Foundation once again. For four years, we have collaborated to bring to life stories that will motivate and uplift people all over the world to be more understanding, kinder, and ultimately transform their own lives for the better."

Further expanding on each person's individual story of metamorphosis, GT's will launch a new, episodic series on Instagram called "In Full Bloom," that will stream live from @GTsKombucha. Every episode will unfold each person's challenges, obstacles, and evolution of the human spirit. "In Full Bloom" starts on March 25 and will stream live each Thursday thereafter through April 29, ending with a final episode featuring GT Dave chronicling his own story of transformation on May 5.

"Each person's story has the power to inspire others to be kind to themselves and their community," said Cynthia Germanotta, Co-Founder and President of Born This Way Foundation. "This year, our stories are about survival, loss, and resilience. We have all endured a difficult, transformative year. I'm hopeful about seeing the ways in which people celebrate themselves for braving adversity, heal collectively from trauma and move forward together with kindness, in service to others."

Symbolic of the seasonal changes that manifest in Mother Nature like that of blossoming flowers, GT's welcomes back its spring edition Synergy Kombucha flavor Bloom – a fresh and crisp blend of Elderflower, Jasmine, and Violet – only available for a limited time. Each collectible Bloom bottle illustrates a variety of words set within the wings of a magnificent butterfly to visually express personal growth and transformation into one's best self. Kombucha fans can elevate their palate even more with GT's Synergy Kombucha floral-inspired flavors: Hibiscus Ginger, Lavender Love, and Rose Berry, as well as GT's Classic Kombucha flavor Rosé.

Bloom will be on shelves starting April through June, and available for online orders on GT's e-Commerce shop in select regions of Arizona, California, and Nevada. For more information on the Transform Your Health campaign, Born This Way Foundation, or to find a store near you, please visit: www.GTsLivingFoods.com/InFullBloom

About GT's Living Foods:

We believe that Mother Nature is the ultimate healer.

Since 1995, GT's Living Foods has revolutionized how people think and feel about Kombucha and fermented foods in the Western World. From the womb, founder GT Dave was raised vegetarian and taught that food can be medicine. He and the company continue to uphold that philosophy with always pure, potent, and plant-derived fermented offerings produced in their most authentic form, never compromised. The fiercely independent, family-owned, and operated company is available in over 55,000 retailers across North America and Europe. Today and beyond, GT's Living Foods' driving purpose is to spread a global message that food can be medicine and through proper nutrition one can heal thyself. For more information, please visit www.gtslivingfoods.com .

About Born This Way Foundation:

Born This Way Foundation, co-founded and led by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, supports the mental health of young people and works with them to create a kinder and braver world. Through high impact programming, youth led conversations and strategic, cross-sectoral partnerships, the Foundation aims to make kindness cool, validate the emotions of young people, and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health. Learn how the Foundation encourages people to practice kindness towards themselves and their communities at bornthisway.foundation and learn more about their new book CHANNEL KINDNESS at channelkindness.org/book .

