GT's Living Foods Launches "Feel the Synergy" Campaign: Where Music Meets Kombucha for a Summer of Exclusive Playlists, Emerging Artists, and VIP Prizes

The beloved kombucha brand partnered with five musical artists to create its first music-inspired marketing campaign

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GT's Living Foods (GTLF), the pioneering leader in living foods and the maker of the first and best-selling bottled kombucha available in the U.S., proudly announces its Feel the Synergy marketing campaign. This summer, GTLF blends music and its bestselling SYNERGY® Raw Kombucha collection to create a transcendent experience, inviting people to unlock an exclusive playlist, discover emerging musicians, and win over one hundred music-themed prizes.

Inspired by the harmony in both music and the small-batch, handcrafted brewing of SYNERGY® Raw Kombucha, the campaign pairs five distinct kombucha flavors with five emerging music artists. Each of SYNERGY®'s 27 flavors deliver a unique tasting experience, blending nine billion living probiotics, enzymes, and raw ingredients. Just as each song brings its own rhythm, each flavor embodies the essence of SYNERGY®—the world's most loved kombucha brand.

The Feel the Synergy Featured Artists and Flavors:

In tandem with the exclusive music videos, each musician created their own custom playlist as inspired by the campaign, available on Spotify now.

"Music has the power to unite people and provide a transformative experience; we believe SYNERGY® also provides people a transformative experience," said Tim Ngo, Senior Vice President of Marketing at GT's Living Foods. "We're thrilled to blend the magic of music with our iconic SYNERGY® flavors to give our fans a new and soulful transformative moment with us."

The campaign is launching during an extremely digitalized period for the music industry, where people can find artists through numerous platforms, such as social media and various listening channels. However, while the digital musical landscape provides more opportunities for discovery, it also makes it harder for emerging artists to stand out and achieve career milestones such as music videos or live performances. The Feel the Synergy campaign offers a unique platform for artists to reach new audiences and gain visibility through its innovative blend of music and kombucha.

"For an emerging artist like me, partnering with a brand that values my work and wants to introduce me to their fans, it's game changing," said NoMBe, Feel the Synergy artist partner. "What makes this program special is that it was a real collaboration. Creating my first music video with SYNERGY® felt genuine to who I am as an artist, and because of that, I know my fans will love it."

People can experience the Feel the Synergy campaign at www.feelthesynergymusic.com now! To enjoy all of the exclusive playlists, never-before-seen music videos, and enter for a chance to win amazing prizes, including a year of free streaming, top-of-the-line headphones, premium sound systems, or even the grand prize— an unforgettable music festival experience – and more, music fans just need to take an interactive quiz, via the campaign website, to unlock their perfect Feel the Synergy artist!

About GT's Living Foods:

Founded in 1995, GT's Living Foods (GTLF) is a family-owned company known for its expertise and innovation in hand-crafted, fully living, fermented foods. Nearly thirty years ago, GTLF introduced the first bottled kombucha to U.S. store shelves and continues to brew its products in small batches in Los Angeles using ancient fermentation methods.

Rich in nutrients and live probiotics that are scientifically proven to enhance overall health, their lineup includes SYNERGY® Raw Kombucha, the nation's top-selling kombucha, along with favorites like CLASSIC Kombucha, ALIVE Mushroom Elixir, COCOYO Yogurt, AGUA De KEFIR Cultured Hydration, and AURA Collagen Tea.

Each year, consumers nationwide enjoy over 100 million bottles of GTLF products, available at major retailers and natural food stores including Whole Foods, Target, Kroger, Safeway/Albertsons, Amazon, Erewhon, Trader Joe's, Sprouts and more. For further information, visit www.gtslivingfoods.com and follow their brands on social media @synergykombucha, @aliveelixirs, @tastecocoyo, @drinkadk, and @drinkauratea.

SOURCE GT's Living Foods