GT's Living Foods Launches First-Ever Fan-Created Innovation

As the winning result of a social media flavor contest and election, which received 17,000+ submissions and 25,000+ votes, SYNERGY® Pomelo Pink Lemonade Raw Kombucha, is hitting retailers nationwide now

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GT's Living Foods (GT's), the maker of the first-ever bottled kombucha to be sold in the United States, is announcing its first-ever fan-created product, SYNERGY® Pomelo Pink Lemonade Raw Kombucha. The new item was submitted and voted by the brand's social media followers via an interactive flavor contest. The social media campaign garnered more than 17,000 flavor submissions which resulted in three top innovation options for followers to vote for: Tropical Colada, Cherry Hibiscus and the contest winner, Pomelo Pink Lemonade, which earned the most votes from the total 25,000+ votes casted.

SYNERGY® Pomelo Pink Lemonade Raw Kombucha is available at retailers nationwide now.

In addition to the innovation being the brand's first-ever fan-created flavor to be sold, it's the only SYNERGY® Raw Kombucha offering containing sweet pomelo, tart yuzu, and delicate jasmine, all of which are combined to give a modern twist to the classic pink lemonade taste. True to its brand promise, SYNERGY® Pomelo Pink Lemonade Raw Kombucha includes nine billion living probiotics, which are delivered deep into the microbiome to help boost gut health and immunity, organic acids and active enzymes to help increase metabolism and nutrient absorption, and is 100% unfiltered, living, real kombucha.

"SYNERGY® Pomelo Pink Lemonade Raw Kombucha is a love letter to our community. We have the most loyal fans, many of which have been supporting us since 1995. We wanted to bring them along the brewing journey with us to create something special together," said Sam Ayers, Director of Social Media Marketing at GT's. "The enthusiasm we received from our followers over the course of the campaign was incredible and we're thrilled to bring their dream kombucha flavor to life."

SYNERGY® Pomelo Pink Lemonade Raw Kombucha can be found at all retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart, Sprouts, H.E.B., and Publix stores.

SYNERGY® Pomelo Pink Lemonade Raw Kombucha can be found at all retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart, Sprouts, H.E.B., and Publix stores.

About GT's Living Foods:

Since 1995, GT's Living Foods has pioneered living, fermented foods in the Western World and was the first bottled kombucha brand to be sold in the United States. The independent, family owned and operated company believes in the healing power of food and for the past thirty years has created living foods that are authentically and expertly fueled by plants, raw fermentation, naturally occurring probiotics, and ancient wisdom.

Its nationally available diverse portfolio of living foods include SYNERGY® Raw Kombucha, ALIVE Ancient Mushroom Elixir, COCOYO Living Coconut Yogurt, AGUA De KEFIR Cultured Tonic of Mexico and AURA Collagen Tea.

Today and beyond, GT's Living Foods is committed to living nutrition education. Its GT's Living Foods Science Advisory Board works with medical doctors to learn more about how living, fermented foods enhance overall health to help people make better-informed eating choices.

To learn more about GT's Living Foods visit www.gtslivingfoods.com.

