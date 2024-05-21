GT'S LIVING FOODS SELECTS CANVAS WORLDWIDE AS MEDIA AGENCY OF RECORD

Canvas Worldwide to drive digital media strategy for GT's Living Foods as the brand's new Media AOR

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GT's Living Foods, the pioneer and leader in living, fermented foods and maker of the first-ever bottled kombucha to be sold in the U.S., announces the appointment of Canvas Worldwide as its Media Agency of Record. Canvas Worldwide, the world's second-largest independent media agency and the fastest-growing media communications services agency in North America, solidifies this strategic partnership as further enhancing its reputation as the definitive media agency for brands looking to challenge the status quo.

"Since 1995, we've been revolutionizing how Americans think and feel about living, fermented foods and we're thrilled to be partnering with the most disruptive media agency in the business to continue our living nutrition revolution," said Steven Choi, Vice President of Media at GT's Living Foods. "Our collaboration is defined by our mutual commitment to share the many incredible benefits of living foods in the most exciting story vehicles possible. We can't wait for people to see what we create together."

Building on the brand's pioneering legacy of creating the booming kombucha market and gut health conversation we know today, Canvas Worldwide is poised to bolster GT's Living Foods' transition into a global living foods movement.

"We are elated to embark on this dynamic journey with GT's Living Foods, a true brand innovator and category disruptor that's genuinely devoted to helping people live healthier and happier lives," said Paul Woolmington, CEO at Canvas Worldwide. "By leveraging the incredible GT's brand legacy and our digital expertise, we will be at the forefront of the living foods conversation and category."

Canvas Worldwide kicks off its first campaign for GT's Living Foods this month, sure to signal a new era of innovation and growth for the brand.

ABOUT GT'S LIVING FOODS:

Since 1995, GT's Living Foods has pioneered living, fermented foods in the Western World and was the first bottled kombucha brand to be sold in the United States. The independent, family owned and operated company believes in the healing power of food and for the past thirty years has created living foods that are authentically and expertly fueled by plants, raw fermentation, naturally occurring probiotics, and ancient wisdom.

Its nationally available diverse portfolio of living foods include SYNERGY® Raw Kombucha, ALIVE Ancient Mushroom Elixir, COCOYO Living Coconut Yogurt, AGUA De KEFIR Cultured Tonic of Mexico and AURA Collagen Tea.

Today and beyond, GT's Living Foods is dedicated to promoting nutritional education and empowering individuals to make well-informed dietary decisions for their well-being. Through its GT's Living Foods Science Advisory Board, the brand collaborates with medical professionals to deepen its understanding of how living, fermented foods contribute to holistic health.

To learn more about GT's Living Foods visit www.gtslivingfoods.com.

ABOUT CANVAS WORLDWIDE:

Named one of Ad Age's 2024 Best Places to Work, Canvas Worldwide is an independent media agency that provides innovative marketing solutions for brands looking to challenge conventional thinking and make their own bold strokes. Launched in 2015, the agency is dual headquartered in Los Angeles and New York, with regional offices in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and Atlanta. Canvas Worldwide services world-class clients such as Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, MGM Amazon Studios, STARZ, Dolby Laboratories, Edward Jones, McDonald's, Zillow, GT's Living Foods, and more. The agency has been named an Adweek Breakthrough Agency of the Year as well as "Most Innovative Agency" by Campaign US. The company's culture is built around the idea that to achieve anything great, one must always "Challenge the Comfortable." Learn more at www.canvasworldwide.com.

