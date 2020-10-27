GT's Synergy Teams Up With Chopra Global To Share The Gift Of Meditation In First-Ever National Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GT's Synergy the beloved and world-renowned Kombucha brand, today announced a partnership with Chopra Global, a leading whole health platform founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra. GT's Synergy is the first-ever branded content partner of Chopra Global; the two brands are joining forces in support of GT's recently launched Rooted In Nature campaign to reinforce the message that holistic health for mind, body, and soul are all rooted in the natural world.

GT's Synergy and Chopra Global aim to provide the world with tools and resources for mental health and wellness maintenance. Starting today, new GT's email subscribers can receive free GT's Synergy Kombucha and a complimentary 1-year membership to Chopra Global's new Meditation and Well-Being App, while supplies last. The Chopra App features a comprehensive library of simple self-care guidance and meditations for mind, body and spirit to help create and sustain a healthier life. Chopra Global launched its app offering in September and is currently available on iOS.

"At GT's, everything we do is rooted in our mission to be a guide and helping hand for people's health & wellness journeys. With Chopra Global by our side as part of our Rooted In Nature campaign, together we can reach even more people to share a message that a healthy mind is just as important as a healthy body," says GT Dave, Founder and CEO of GT's Living Foods. "For 25 years, Chopra Global and GT's alike have pioneered our respective industries with approaches inspired by Eastern philosophies and the natural world. Now more than ever, in our increasingly modern lives, so many people are losing that connection to nature and self-care. We are honored and grateful to partner with Chopra Global to emphasize the importance of Mother Nature and meditation as part of a healthier, more holistic way of living."

"Many brands market their commitment to the consumer's well-being, yet few actually invest in that mission," says Tonia O'Connor, CEO of Chopra Global. "GT's, like Chopra Global, was founded on the platform of advancing well-being and promoting healthy lifestyles. Offering their subscribers free access to our new well-being and meditation subscription app further demonstrates GT's dedication to serving its customers. We are thrilled to partner with a company that values Chopra Global's self-care guidance and the opportunity to share a co-produced content series with new audiences in different formats."

For more than two decades, Chopra Global has been at the forefront of health and wellness, empowering personal transformation for millions of people worldwide to expand our collective well-being. Anchored by the life's practice and research of Dr. Deepak Chopra, a pioneer in the fields of integrative medicine, consciousness, and meditation, Chopra Global's signature programs have been proven to improve overall well-being through a focus on physical, mental, and spiritual health.

Additionally, GT's will present a special Chopra Global co-produced digital meditation series in November that will offer bite-sized guided meditations focused on gratitude and the importance of being in nature. The series will feature Chopra Global's trained and certified instructors along with special appearances from Chopra Global CEO Tonia O'Connor, and the health and wellness pioneer himself, GT Dave.

GT's Meditation Series will be completely free and available via GT's and Chopra Global's social channels.

For more information on GT's Living Foods and the Chopra Global partnership, please visit: www.GTsLivingFoods.com/rooted and follow along on social media: @GTsKombucha.

About GT's Living Foods:

We believe that Mother Nature is the World's greatest healer. Since 1995, GT's Living Foods has revolutionized how people think and feel about Kombucha and fermented foods in the Western World. From the womb, founder GT Dave was raised vegetarian and taught that food can be medicine. He continues to uphold that philosophy with always pure, potent, and plant-derived fermented offerings produced in their most authentic form, never compromised. The fiercely independent, family-owned, and operated company is available in over 55,000 retailers across North America and Europe. Today and beyond, GT's Living Foods' driving purpose is to spread a global message that food can be medicine and through proper nutrition, one can heal thyself. For more information, please visit www.gtslivingfoods.com. For more information, interact with the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Chopra Global:

Chopra Global is a leading whole health company that is empowering personal transformation for millions of people globally to expand our collective well-being. Anchored by the life's practice and research of Dr. Deepak Chopra, a pioneer in integrative medicine, Chopra Global's signature programs have been proven to improve overall well-being through a focus on physical, mental and spiritual health. Chopra Global has been at the forefront of health and wellness for more than two decades with a portfolio that includes an editorial archive of more than 2000 health articles, expansive self-care practices and meditations, a comprehensive mobile app, masterclasses, teacher certifications, immersive live events and personalized retreats. By providing tools, guidance and community, Chopra aims to advance a culture of well-being and make a healthy, peaceful and joyful life accessible to all. For more information, interact with the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Deepak Chopra:

Dr. Deepak Chopra is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. He is the founder of Chopra Global and The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism. Chopra is a Clinical Professor of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego and serves as a senior scientist with Gallup Organization. For the last thirty years, Chopra has been at the forefront of the meditation revolution and has authored over 90 books translated into over forty-three languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers. His newest book, Total Meditation (Harmony Book, September 2020) helps to achieve new dimensions of stress-free and joyful living. TIME magazine has described Dr. Chopra as "one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century."

