GTT Adds Path Master as New Regional Dealer

TWINSBURG, Ohio and ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Traffic Technologies (GTT) has added Path Master, Inc. as its newest regional distributor of traffic control equipment in Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Founded in 1976 and based outside Cleveland, Path Master provides traffic controls to nearly 70% of the intersections in the state of Ohio.

Path Master owner and President Randy Van Scoy believes the partnership exemplifies Path Master's commitment to collaborate with companies that share its dedication to providing state-of-the-art equipment and technology, along with first-class customer service.

"This is the culmination of years of hard work and hope to bring two 'best of market' companies together for the benefit of their great customer bases," Van Scoy said. "I am excited about the immediate opportunities and look to the future potential that this relationship will offer."

"We're excited about this partnership with Path Master," said Jan Ruderman, GTT's senior vice president of sales. "They have a proven track record of success in the Ohio Valley region, which we believe has untapped potential for us, and almost as importantly, they share our vision for promoting the transition to a software-based cloud solution in support of the connected vehicle evolution."

About Path Master

Since 1976, Path Master, Inc. has provided innovative products and services to the traffic industry. The company works with city, county and state governments throughout Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania to integrate Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) technology into smart city projects. All Path Master solutions are backed with first-class technical support from their in-house staff and team of field engineers. Visit www.pathmasterinc.com for more information.

About GTT

GTT provides a clear path to smarter and safer mobility for communities worldwide. GTT's Opticom intelligent transportation solutions help to increase safety, minimize traffic congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while maximizing resource efficiency and performance. Thousands of emergency, transit and traffic agencies have trusted the innovative, comprehensive Opticom traffic solutions for more than 50 years. Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, GTT is the market leader in traffic management systems, having an installed base of more than 180,000 connected devices in over 3,100 municipalities worldwide, including 41 of the 50 largest U.S. cities. To learn more, visit www.gtt.com .

