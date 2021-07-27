GTT/Miovision partnership creates 'future-proof' priority control, monitoring solution

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leaders in the smart mobility market announced a partnership today that will help cities create safer streets and reduce congestion.

St. Paul, Minn.-based Global Traffic Technologies (GTT), makers of Opticom priority control solutions, and Ontario, Canada-based traffic management company, Miovision, now offer a priority control solution with intersection cabinet monitoring. The solution leverages Miovision's open innovation platform to deliver proven applications like Opticom software-based, centralized priority control. This empowers traffic engineering departments to enable priority control and meet their Automated Traffic Signal Performance Measures (ATSPM) without having to add duplicative hardware devices or rip out existing infrastructure investments.

The solution was born out of a need voiced by many customers, said Terry Griffith, GTT's senior vice president of sales and marketing.

"Customers asked GTT to combine vehicle and intersection data to provide insights about traffic performance and preemption effectiveness in order to further enhance the systems' functionality," Griffith said. "Streets can become safer when stakeholders and users have the insights they need to make more informed decisions."

As a result of the combined insights from GTT and Miovision's platform, smart mobility leaders have the freedom to choose how they solve their critical traffic problems, especially as those challenges change over time. Users can leverage traditional applications like priority control and monitoring but can also tap into connected vehicle technologies and other IoT-enabled solutions.

"This platform is open and future-proof, enabling our customers to be flexible as they adopt new technologies," said GTT president Nicole Rennalls. "We're creating a community of vendors who believe our customers should be able to choose and scale the best technologies without worrying about compatibility."

Miovision's co-founder and CEO Kurtis McBride highlighted the partnership as a tangible example of open collaboration among multiple vendors. With Miovision's platform, mobility managers have access to a host of traffic safety, maintenance and monitoring applications.

"For decades, adding a new capability to an intersection required installing a new piece of hardware at the traffic cabinet," McBride said. "With our open platform, we've changed that paradigm. Traffic engineers can add new capabilities as they need them via software. With this partnership, we can add GTT's leading priority control capabilities to our platform's existing suite of traffic data and analytics."

The partnership makes it easier for communities to solve critical mobility challenges, Griffith added.

"Our partnership with Miovision further enhances our market leading position and provides value and flexibility to the most demanding customers in the market," Griffith said. "For more than 50 years, customers have trusted us to deliver innovative solutions because we have proven that we understand their needs and challenges. The insights we gain ensure that we can support them and build on our decades of success in saving lives, improving response times and reducing risks to the agencies, employees and public."

Find more details about futureproof preemption, traffic performance insights and optimized maintenance and monitoring at gtt.com or miovision.com.

Note to editors/producers

When producing a news story about Opticom Priority Control technology, feel free to use content from these short, 1-3 minute long explainer videos to illustrate how the system works.

About Global Traffic Technologies

GTT provides a clear path to smarter and safer mobility for communities around the world. For more than 50 years, GTT's Opticom™ priority control solution has helped increase safety, minimize traffic congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while maximizing resource efficiency and performance. Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, GTT is the market leader in priority control, having installed more than 180,000 connected devices in over 5,000 municipal, regional and state agencies, including 48 of the 50 largest U.S. cities. To learn more, please visit www.gtt.com .

About Miovision

Miovision provides cities with modern tools to fix today's traffic problems. By offering solutions that collect multimodal traffic data and uncover actionable insights, Miovision helps municipalities get more out of their road network. The result: streets capable of moving more people – safely and efficiently – whether they are in a car, on a bus, on a bike or e-scooter, or walking.

Miovision's products include a portable tool that makes conducting multimodal traffic studies faster, more accurate, and easier. It also offers a permanent solution that allows cities to modernize their traffic signal network, making it easier to manage while providing 24/7 traffic data and insights. Since 2005, Miovision's systems have counted more than nine billion vehicles around the world.

Miovision has offices in Kitchener, Canada and Cologne, Germany. For more information, visit miovision.com.

