GTY Technology Holdings Inc. Revises Terms Of Proposed Warrant Amendment

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) ("GTY") today announced that, in connection with its previously announced proposed initial business combination and proposed amendment to the warrant agreement governing GTY's outstanding warrants, GTY has increased to $2.00 in cash the consideration for which each public warrant would be automatically exchanged. In addition, if the warrant agreement amendment is approved, GTY's private placement warrants would be automatically exchanged for $0.75 per warrant. Approval of the warrant agreement amendment will require the affirmative vote of at least 50% of the outstanding public warrants.

As of the date hereof, GTY has 18,400,000 public warrants and 8,693,334 private placement warrants outstanding. If approved, the warrant agreement amendment would provide for aggregate cash consideration of $36,800,000 to holders of GTY's public warrants and $6,520,001 to holders of GTY's private placement warrants, in each case upon the closing of GTY's proposed initial business combination. The cash amount to be exchanged per public warrant represents a 55% premium to the last reported closing price of the public warrants on October 19, 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. GTY's and each Target's actual results may differ materially from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, GTY's and the Targets' expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the proposed business combination, the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the business combination and the timing of the completion of the business combination. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside GTY's and the Targets' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of any of the definitive agreements for the proposed transactions (the "Transaction Agreements") or could otherwise cause a proposed transaction to fail to close; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against GTY or a Target following the announcement of the Transaction Agreements and the proposed business combination; (3) the inability to complete the proposed business combination, including due to failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of GTY or other conditions to closing in the Transaction Agreements; (4) the inability to complete the proposed amendment to the warrant agreement, including due to failure to obtain the requisite approval of the warrantholders of GTY; (5) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of the shares of common stock of the post-acquisition company on The Nasdaq Stock Market following the proposed transactions; (6) the risk that the proposed business combination disrupts current plans and operations; (7) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of a proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (8) costs related to the proposed business combination; (9) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (10) financial performance and reporting issues that may be discovered in connection with the preparation and audit of each Target's historical financial statements; (11) the possibility that a Target or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (12) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed business combination, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in GTY's other filings with the SEC. GTY cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. GTY cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. GTY does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

