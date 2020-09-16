WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifund CFP, an equity crowdfunding platform that delivers vetted, early-stage investment opportunities, is launching a Regulation Crowdfunding offering for New World Savings, Inc (d.b.a. "Guac"), a lifestyle banking app for millennials that helps achieve short-term savings goals.

Guac Lifestyle Banking App Launches Equity Crowdfunding Raise on Equifund CFP

"We're proud to announce the launch of a Reg-CF offering for New World Savings, Inc and its lifestyle banking app named Guac," said Jordan Gillissie, Equifund CFP's Founder and CEO. "Traditionally, seed-level investment opportunities in the fintech space are reserved for venture capital and private equity firms. We're very excited Guac chose to open its doors to the general public at this early stage, and list with Equifund CFP."

Guac's new lifestyle banking app combines percentage-based micro-savings technology with a built-in experience marketplace for users to book travel, events, and more, all in one place. It is a complete "save and spend" solution for the millennial market.

"Millennials are all about the experience economy. They place a higher value on travel and life experiences than previous generations," says Scott Armstrong, New World Savings Founder and President, "However, a large percentage of millennials live paycheck-to-paycheck. This means they have trouble saving up for things they want to do. We created Guac to help solve that problem. Our percentage-based savings technology helps our users meet short-term savings goals faster and with more freedom than other micro-savings apps."

Millennials represent the largest generation in US history at more than 83 million people. By 2025, they'll represent 75% of the workforce and own the largest share of personal income, a sum worth $8.3 trillion.

"We're thrilled to list with Equifund CFP for this offering. We think there is an enormous opportunity in front of us, and we want to give our users, and the public, a chance to participate in our future success," said Armstrong.

To learn about the terms of the offering, review offering documents and execute an investment, please visit: https://equifundcfp.com/guac

Important Notice About Investing in Regulation CF Offerings

Investments on the Equifund CFP website are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with Regulation CF Offerings. Securities sold through these types of offerings are not publicly traded and are intended for investors who do not have a need for a liquid investment. Companies seeking capital through Regulation CF tend to be in earlier stages of development and have not yet been fully tested in the public marketplace. Investing in Regulation CF offerings requires high risk tolerance, low liquidity concerns, and long-term commitments. Investors must be able to afford to lose their entire investment.

You should read the Form C offering statement appearing on the Equifund CFP offering page. It provides more information about the company; the terms of the securities being offered and the risks and other considerations relating to a purchase of these securities.

Media Contact:

Jordan Gillissie

800.777.4003

[email protected]

SOURCE Equifund