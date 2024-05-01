"GUAC ON THE ROCK" - THE ANNUAL PROGRAM FROM TEREMANA® TEQUILA AND DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON - RETURNS FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD, GIVING AWAY UP TO $1 MILLION IN GUACAMOLE THROUGHOUT MAY TO BENEFIT FANS AND SUPPORT AMERICA'S RESTAURANTS

Returning For Its Fourth Year, Teremana® Tequila Is Extending The Groundbreaking Initiative Through The Full Month Of May to Share the Mana With More People And Continue To Support Local Bars & Restaurants

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Wednesday, May 1st, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and his premium, small-batch tequila, Teremana®, are bringing back their annual "Guac on The Rock" initiative after huge successes the last three years. For the first time, "Guac On The Rock" will run for the entire month of May, allowing fans to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with friends and family while continuing to support their local restaurants and enjoying the classic combination of tequila and guacamole.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his premium, small-batch tequila, Teremana®, are bringing back their annual “Guac on The Rock” initiative for the fourth year in a row for the full month of May. Teremana® will reimburse $10 to restaurant goers (21 and over) for their guac, up to $1,000,000, when they purchase guacamole with any Teremana® Tequila cocktail from May 1st through May 31st.

Teremana® will reimburse restaurant goers for their guac when they purchase any Teremana® Tequila cocktail with an order of guacamole from May 1st through May 31st. By extending the time period, this year's "Guac On The Rock" will be the biggest yet, allowing more fans to enjoy more Teremana® cocktails that pair perfectly with guacamole, while generating additional revenue for restaurants and tips for hospitality workers.

The annual "Guac On The Rock" tradition is part of Teremana® Tequila's efforts to Share the Mana. Mana is at the heart of Teremana®, propelling it to bring good energy, bring people together, and do the right thing. From crafting the highest quality tequila for everyone to enjoy to bringing positivity and energy to every Mana Mobile fan encounter, Teremana® aims to Share the Mana in everything it does, including with initiatives like "Guac on the Rock" that benefit both consumers and the hospitality industry.

"For Cinco de Mayo and my birthday this year, I'm happy that the Guac will be on the Rock for a full month," says Teremana® Tequila Founder, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. "It's a testament to the incredible success of Teremana® that we are able to give back to our tremendous bars and restaurants and our loyal fans for a fourth year in a row – in an even bigger way than before. I can't wait to see more people come together to support our nation's hospitality workers and say thank you by raising a Teremana® Toast and participating in Guac on the Rock!"

Consumers 21 and over who purchase a Teremana® cocktail with an order of guacamole will be reimbursed up to $10. To learn more about the initiative, and to find restaurants and bars that carry Teremana®, head to guacontherock.com .

Guac on the Rock Guidelines:

Program period is valid from Wednesday, May 1 st , 2024, to Friday, May 31 st , 2024. To find additional details and locate restaurants, head to the restaurant locator at guacontherock.com .

, 2024, to , 2024. To find additional details and locate restaurants, head to the restaurant locator at . Visit or order takeout from any restaurant or bar that carries Teremana ® and serves guacamole to participate. Consumers can upload their itemized receipt by heading directly to guacontherock.com (receipts can be submitted through June 5 th ).

and serves guacamole to participate. Consumers can upload their itemized receipt by heading directly to guacontherock.com (receipts can be submitted through ). Once approved, funds will be transferred directly to the customers via Venmo.

Reimbursement will be up to $10 per person for a single guacamole order and will be capped nationwide at $1 million of guacamole purchased.

per person for a single guacamole order and will be capped nationwide at of guacamole purchased. Participants must be aged 21 and over, and a resident of the United States .

. Rules vary by state due to what each state will allow. Please check legal restrictions by state. Valid in select markets including, AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, ME, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, VT, WI, WV, and WY.

For more information and rules, please visit guacontherock.com and follow on social media @teremana . ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

About Teremana® Tequila

Teremana® is a premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. Crafted at Destilería Teremana® De Agave nestled in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highlands, Teremana® offers three distinct expressions - Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Each bottle is meticulously crafted from 100% fully mature agave, slow roasted in traditional brick ovens, and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. Rooted in the principles of quality and accessibility, Teremana® embodies the spirit of Mana, a powerful force that inspires us to foster good energy, bring people together, and do the right thing.

SOURCE Teremana