Guacelli Named Regional President At Chassis Brakes International

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flavio Guacelli has been named regional president for Chassis Brakes International in the Americas.

Guacelli comes to Chassis Brakes with extensive experience in global profit & loss management, engineering, sales and marketing, acquisition integration, global sourcing and corporate finance in the automotive, electronics and industrial sectors in Europe, Latin America and China.

He previously had been vice president and managing director in the Americas for Aptiv's Electrical Distribution Systems and Connection Systems businesses.

Prior to Aptiv, he was vice president and general manager for FCI Automotive before it was acquired by Delphi/Aptiv in 2012. He also had served as global vice president and general manager for Alcan Packaging.

Guacelli holds a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Engineering with a minor in Computer Science from the University of Delaware and an MBA from FGV in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He also has completed an advanced management program at INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France.

About Chassis Brakes International

Headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Chassis Brakes International is one of the world's largest producers of disc brakes, drum brakes, electro-mechanical parking brakes and rotors for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

The company benefits from expertise gained through more than 90 years in the foundation brakes industry under a variety of banners. Since June 2012, the group has been part of KPS Capital Partners, LP portfolio companies.

Chassis Brakes International has a global footprint with operations in Europe, Asia, India, South Africa and the Americas. It employs 5,500 people in 16 countries at 12 manufacturing sites and 11 engineering centers or sales offices.

More information is available at www.chassisbrakes.com.

SOURCE Chassis Brakes International