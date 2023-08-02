GUACOLDA ENERGÍA SpA announces the extension of the Early Tender Deadline and the expiration of the Withdrawal Deadline for its offer to exchange any and all of its 4.560% senior notes due 2025 and related solicitation of consents

SANTIAGO, Chile, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guacolda Energía SpA (f/k/a Empresa Eléctrica Guacolda S.A., the "Company") announces today the expiration of the Withdrawal Deadline, at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 1, 2023, of its previously announced offer to Eligible Holders (as such terms are defined below) of the Company's 4.560% Senior Notes due 2025 (CUSIP Nos. 29244U AF5 / P3711H AF6; ISINs US29244UAF57 / USP3711HAF66) (the "Existing Notes") to exchange (the "Exchange Offer") any and all of the US$273,831,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding of Existing Notes for its newly issued 10.000% Senior Notes due 2030 (the "New Notes"). The Exchange Offer is being made pursuant to the terms of the Exchange Offer Materials. In addition, the Company announces that, at the suggestion of certain Eligible Holders who have requested more time to tender their Existing Notes on or prior to the Early Tender Deadline, it has extended the Early Tender Deadline through August 8, 2023, so the deadline for Eligible Holders that tender their Existing Notes in the Exchange Offer to receive the Total Consideration, which includes an Early Tender Premium, will now be at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 8, 2023. The Company further announces that, (i) the Requisite Consents for the Proposed Amendments have been obtained, based on the aggregate principal amount of Outstanding Notes (not including any Existing Notes held and tendered by Affiliates of the Company) validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in both the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent Tender Offer at or before the Withdrawal Deadline; and (ii) provided that the conditions to the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation are satisfied or waived in accordance with the Private Placement Memorandum (as defined below), promptly after the Expiration Date, it will accept for exchange in the Exchange Offer all Existing Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline. Except as described above, the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer are described in the private placement memorandum and consent solicitation statement dated July 19, 2023 (as it may be amended or supplemented hereby and from time to time, the "Private Placement Memorandum"). Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined have the meanings assigned to them in the Private Placement Memorandum.

Except as described above, the terms of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation remain unchanged, including, without limitation, the Withdrawal Deadline and the Expiration Date. Eligible Holders who have previously validly tendered (and not withdrawn) their Existing Notes will not need to re-tender their Existing Notes to be eligible to receive the Total Consideration.

The Proposed Amendments, if they become operative, may have adverse consequences for Holders that do not tender their Notes in the Exchange Offer.

THE NEW NOTES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED WITH THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (THE "COMMISSION") UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (INCLUDING THE RULES AND REGULATIONS THEREUNDER, THE "SECURITIES ACT") OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS. THE EXCHANGE OFFER IS BEING MADE, AND THE NEW NOTES ARE BEING OFFERED ONLY TO HOLDERS OF EXISTING NOTES (1) IN THE UNITED STATES, WHO ARE INSTITUTIONAL "ACCREDITED INVESTORS" (WITHIN THE MEANING OF RULE 501(A)(1), (2), (3), (7) OR (8) UNDER REGULATION D ("REGULATION D") UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT, EACH AN "IAI") AND THAT ARE ALSO "QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL BUYERS" (AS DEFINED IN RULE 144A UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT, OR AND "QIBS"), IN A PRIVATE TRANSACTION IN RELIANCE UPON THE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT PROVIDED BY SECTION 4(A)(2) THEREOF AND (2) OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES AND CHILE, WHO ARE PERSONS OTHER THAN "U.S. PERSONS" (AS DEFINED IN RULE 902 UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT) IN OFFSHORE TRANSACTIONS IN RELIANCE UPON THE EXEMPTIONS AFFORDED BY REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THE HOLDERS OF EXISTING NOTES WHO ARE ELIGIBLE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE EXCHANGE OFFER PURSUANT TO THE FOREGOING CONDITIONS ARE REFERRED TO AS "ELIGIBLE HOLDERS."

Only Eligible Holders of Existing Notes are authorized to receive and review the Private Placement Memorandum and to participate in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation. The Private Placement Memorandum will be distributed only to Eligible Holders of Existing Notes who validly complete and return a letter of eligibility confirming that they satisfy the eligibility requirements for purposes of the Exchange Offer. Eligible holders who desire to obtain and complete an eligibility letter should contact D.F. King & Co., the information and exchange agent in connection with the exchange offer, at +1(866) 856-3065 (toll-free) or +1(212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers) or by visiting the information and exchange agent's website at www.dfking.com/guacolda.

The New Notes will be subject to restrictions on transferability and resale and may not be transferred or resold except as permitted under the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws, pursuant to registration or exemption therefrom.

To contact the Information and Exchange Agent, banks and brokers may call +1-212-269-5550, and others may call U.S. toll-free: +1-866-856-3065. Additional contact information is set forth below.

By Mail, Hand or Overnight Courier: 48 Wall Street 22nd Floor New York, NY 10005 USA Attention: Andrew Beck By Facsimile Transmission: (for eligible institutions only)

+1(212) 709-3328 For Confirmation: +1(212) 232-3233

Attention: Michael Horthman Confirmation by Telephone: Toll-Free: +1 (800) 848-3409 Collect: +1 (212) 269-5550 Email: [email protected] Website for this Exchange Offer: www.dfking.com/guacolda

None of the Company, the Information and Exchange Agent, the Placement Agent nor any of their respective directors, officers, employees or affiliates, makes any recommendation as to whether Eligible Holders should tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of their Existing Notes in response to the Exchange Offer. None of the Company, the Information and Exchange Agent, the Placement Agent nor any of their respective affiliates directors, officers, employees or, has authorized any person to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation other than the information and representations contained in the Private Placement Memorandum.

The terms of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation and the New Notes are more fully described in the Private Placement Memorandum and other diligence materials that will only be made available to Eligible Holders (the "Exchange Offer Materials"). Eligible Holders who have returned a duly completed Eligibility Letter certifying that they are within one of the categories described therein are authorized to receive and review the Exchange Offer Materials and to participate in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the Exchange Offer Materials.

This press release does not constitute an offer or an invitation to participate in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation. The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation is only being made pursuant to the Exchange Offer Materials. Eligible Holders are urged to read the Exchange Offer Materials carefully before making any decision with respect to their Existing Notes. Neither the Placement Agent nor the Information and Exchange Agent has any responsibility whatsoever with respect to the Exchange Offer Materials.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not based on historical facts and are not assurances of future results. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and estimates about future events and financial trends, which affect or may affect the Company's businesses and results of operations. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect" and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to forward-looking statements about the planned Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation and the Concurrent Tender Offer. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, these statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to the Company. Estimates and forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and the Company's future results may differ materially from those expressed in these estimates and forward- looking statements.

