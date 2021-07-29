Guadalupe Cordoba's new book "La Morenita" chronicles a woman's amazing journey of hard work, perseverance, and courage amidst unending adversities

Cordoba seemed to encounter nothing but hardships and obstacles throughout her life, and in La Morenita: The Story of Lupe Cordoba, she candidly illustrates how her life developed from an idyllic childhood in a small Mexican town to the collapse of her marriage after succeeding in reaching America with her three small children. Perseverance and clever thinking carried Cordoba from the plight of sleeping in her car to opening her first restaurant to preparing hors d'oeuvres for a party for President Clinton. While conveying her talent for balancing romance, motherhood, and business in her life, Cordoba offers frank advice for others in her position and presents intimate portraits of her family and friends and the lives they endured to reach their current plateau.

La Morenita delivers the compelling story of one woman who has overcome all odds to build a life according to her terms. It will speak to all women in its message of what is possible in life and will touch readers with its inspirational themes and positive tone. La Morenita presents a candid portrait of the rocky road to achieving the American dream."

Published by Page Publishing, Guadalupe Cordoba's brilliant tale weaves an account of struggles and triumphs designed to inspire and encourage individuals who are battling their own challenges.

This work wishes to point out how faith, respect, love, and perseverance are tools to success.

Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase "La Morenita" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1581569/Guadalupe_Cordoba.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

