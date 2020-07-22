Guadalupe Regional Medical Center partners with PELITAS to provide patients with Virtual Intake Management solutions

DALLAS, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PELITAS has announced today that it has partnered with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center (GRMC) to create and deploy its Virtual Intake Management solution. PELITAS, a leading provider of healthcare patient access technology solutions and 2019 and 2020 Best in KLAS® for the Patient Access technology category, will build and deploy an innovative virtual experience for GRMC and providers nationwide.

As part of the PELITAS Integrated Patient Access SolutionSM (iPAS), Virtual Intake ManagerSM will allow patients to conveniently use their mobile devices to remotely interact and communicate with healthcare providers for scheduling, financial clearance, and registration, thereby allowing patients greater flexibility in engaging with providers and eliminating or reducing the need for unnecessary contact.

Robert Haynes, CEO of GRMC, stated, "GRMC believes that COVID-19 is the watershed moment to drive further innovation in providing enhanced engagement options for patients and their families."

Research shows that even patients who are satisfied with the quality of care from their current provider are very likely to switch to a different organization if it offers a more convenient experience. Providers who do not maximize user convenience are likely to lose patients. The effective use of Virtual Intake Management solutions creates a convenient experience that will increase both patient satisfaction and loyalty.

Steven Huddleston, CEO and President of PELITAS, stated, "We are excited to partner with GRMC to deploy our Virtual Intake Management solution. They clearly understand the link between convenience and patient loyalty, as evidenced by their HealthGrades top 5% designation. Patients are increasingly demanding innovative options to engage with providers, and there is a tremendous opportunity for providers to reevaluate the options they provide to attract, retain, and increase engagement with their patients. Providers can differentiate themselves by offering virtual engagement options that will lighten the load of both patients and staff members."

Mr. Haynes added, "At GRMC, we pride ourselves on offering world-class care and being a patient and family centered organization. We continue to strive to be our community's preferred choice for healthcare by providing exceptional medicine while making a positive difference in each life we are privileged to touch. Our partnership with PELITAS will enable our facility to offer more innovation and safer, more convenient options for our patients."

The iPAS Virtual Intake Manager will provide the following capabilities to GRMC:

Online preregistration and document completion

Touchless signatures

Two-way, interactive text messaging

Virtual check-in

Text to pay for services

Wayfinding

Wait-time tracking

Real-time video interaction between clinicians and families

About PELITAS

PELITAS provides technology solutions to help hospitals and physicians improve patient experience, maximize revenue, and eliminate inefficiencies throughout the revenue cycle. Awarded Best in KLAS for two years in a row, its Integrated Patient Access Solution (iPAS) is designed to financially clear patients at the first point of contact by increasing the quality of registrations, maximizing point of service payments, and using cloud-based technology to facilitate collaboration between the Patient, Provider and Payer. In 2020, PELITAS earned Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare. Learn more at www.pelitas.com.

About Guadalupe Regional Medical Center

GRMC's team of highly qualified physicians and nurses deliver world-class treatment to each and every patient with the warmth and compassion they deserve. The culture of caring is so special at GRMC; we have consistently been recognized as "One of the Best Places to Work." In addition, we have been consistently recognized as one of the safest hospitals in the United States. At GRMC, we will take great care of you and your family, now and well into the future.

