Guadalupe Regional Middle School to Host Inaugural Mentor Lunch for School Choice Week

BROWNSVILLE, Texas, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community professionals will share their career insights with students at Guadalupe Regional Middle School's inaugural mentor luncheon 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Board members and other community professionals will enjoy a special lunch where they share their knowledge about college and career paths with students and teachers.

The luncheon will take place at the school under the direction of Principal Dr. Virginia Miller and feature remarks by Michael Motyl, president of Guadalupe Regional Middle School.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We pride ourselves on distinguishing our school by promoting college awareness and offering our Graduate Support Program to all students," said Motyl. "Events like these allow our students to begin imagining themselves as college graduates and in the workforce."

Guadalupe Regional Middle School is a co-ed, all-scholarship Catholic middle school for students of low-income families.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

