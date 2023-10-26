Guadeloupe Pôle Caraïbes Airport Kicking Off Travel Winter Season at the New York International Travel Show this Weekend as JetBlue will be Resuming its Non-Stop Flights to PTP on Nov. 4

News provided by

Societe Aeroportuaire Guadeloupe Pôle Caraïbes

26 Oct, 2023, 16:03 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its short/medium-haul destinations promotion strategy, PTP airport will participate in the New York International Travel Show Oct. 26-28, 2023 – Javits Convention Center, booth 633.

"As passenger travel trends are moving towards shorter distances, our regional network, the United States East Coast in particular, has become a potential growth driver for us," said Alain BIEVRE, Chairman of the Board at Guadeloupe Pôle Caraïbes Airport. "Federating more local partners around actions in the Americas is a plus for the destination and we are glad to make the effort," added Bievre.

Des Hotels et Des Iles, #1 hotel group in Guadeloupe will be present alongside PTP airport to promote their six properties scattered across the gorgeous French Caribbean archipelago. "We are thrilled to participate in this NYITS edition. We will be raffling off a 6-night stay at our 4-star beach property La Creole Beach Hotel & Spa in Gosier, located only 15 minutes from the airport," said Carole ADAM, VP Sales & Marketing at DHDI Group.

Guadeloupe Pôle Caraïbes Airport will be boasting a colorful "Saveurs & Culture" booth with special guest Emmy Award winner Mickela MALLOZZITV Host & Executive Producer of acclaimed PBS Travel Series "Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi."

Mallozzi recently won two 2023 Silver Telly Awards with her TV special "Carnival in the Guadeloupe Islands" showcasing Guadeloupe's cultural uniqueness and authenticity. 

"I am so incredibly proud and honored to have our Carnival in The Guadeloupe Islands PART 2 episode receive two prestigious Silver Telly Awards this year in the categories Television: Culture and Television: Travel/Tourism," said Mallozzi. "It is so rewarding to see that not only PBS audiences but also the media industry recognize that the most important stories being told about destinations concern the culture and incredible people that keep it alive," Mallozzi added. 

In perfect timing with the return of JetBlue flights next week, Guadeloupe will be hosting the fourth edition of the Saint-Georges International Music Festival November 20-25, 2023 – a cultural landmark, honoring the legacy of Guadeloupe's first virtuoso, champion and hero, Chevalier de Saint-Georges aka Joseph Bologne

SOURCE Societe Aeroportuaire Guadeloupe Pôle Caraïbes

