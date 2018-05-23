Guam Regional Medical City Closes a US $155 Million Financing with Asian and North American Institutional Lenders

We are committed to improving the well-being of the people of Micronesia by tailoring our services to the health care needs of the people who live here. That means being a center of excellence for cardiac care, advanced stroke care, comprehensive cancer care, and by providing a variety of treatments for diabetes, among other diseases.

GRMC provides a full range of medical services from emergency care to neonatal intensive care. Among our medical departments are Oncology and Hematology, Endocrinology, Cardiopulmonary, Wound Care/Hyperbaric, Neurology and Radiology.

Our specialists work in partnership with patients, not only to cure their conditions, but to help them stay healthy. We place a premium on disease and injury prevention, as well as health education. Our core philosophy is "Patients Are Partners." We want to empower our patients by providing them with the knowledge they need to stay healthy, and we want to encourage them to make lifestyle choices that will improve their health and prevent the onset of disease.

https://www.grmc.gu

About Pi Capital International LLC:

Pi Capital provides financial advisory services to corporations, governments and financial sponsors enabling its clients to make and execute the strategic decisions needed for success in domestic and global markets. Pi Capital's services include advising on mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, and raising private capital. Pi Capital's team consists of experienced international bankers, familiar with cross-border complexity and cultural nuances, delivering transaction, sector and product expertise. Pi Capital offers access to alternative investment and non-traditional pools of capital. Today, Pi Capital focuses on the financial institutions, industrials, automotive and energy sectors. All regulated activities are conducted through Marco Polo Securities Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC).



http://www.picapital.global/

About Corsario Advisors:

Corsario's principals have worked in major global financial institutions in the U.S. and internationally. The team has experience in real estate, structured finance, investment banking, U.S. public markets, and community development finance arena. Collectively, they have participated in over $100B of financings and restructurings for multinational and U.S. clients.

http://www.corsariorc.com

