Guangdong Boutique International Trade Fair - Toy Fair (Online) to be Held on March 15-19

Six different categories shall be presented during the Fair, including electric/remote control/plush toys, puzzle /DIY toys/educational toys, outdoor sports/leisure toys, trend toys /IP and industry services. At present, more than 500 Chinese premium toy suppliers have settled in the platform, including RASTAR, Hua Wei, BanBao, Kidztech, Wanji, Five Star, Xiaobailong, Baoli, Weili, Kaliti, and Hangwing. These suppliers have already uploaded pictures and videos of 2021 new products to the platform and have prepared to liaise with buyers online.

An online exhibitor from Chenghai, the hometown of toys in China, said, since the second half of last year, many overseas buyers have been hoping to order a small number of products with various categories, and learning more about their new products through online live-streaming. In response to the needs of buyers, the online exhibitor also made a cooperation plan, which allowing overseas buyers to order various products in small batches during the first cooperation. At the same time, all buyers are also welcome to their online conferences for new products.

More than 30 economic and trade activities will be hosted in this Fair, including not only new product launch conferences, toy safety forums, logistics and customs forums, but also Chinese and foreign toy matchmaking meetings, toy unpacking shows, and toy factory visits. These will maximize the online browsing and interactive experience for the Chinese and foreign buyers.

The host of the Fair has set up overseas purchasing and selling centers in nine countries, including USA, UAE, Malaysia, South Africa, Cambodia, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia, and Thailand, to help overseas enterprises in purchasing goods in China or sell their products on the Chinese market directly. As the Covid-19 pandemic is gradually brought under control, and vaccines are being administered on a large scale, the global economy is bound to recover steadily, enterprises and their partners around the world are welcome to communicate with the ITOE for more business opportunities.

