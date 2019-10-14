Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area becomes the fertile ground for AI industrialization at 2019 Canton Tower Science & Technology Conference under the theme of Hail Technology

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a variety of artificial intelligence (AI) applications are being implemented, AI is exerting a subtle and enormous impact on accelerating the digitalization of enterprises, improving the structure of the industrial chain, improving the information utilization efficiency, etc. The 2019 Canton Tower Science & Technology Conference - Global Mobile Developers Conference and Artificial Intelligence Summit with the theme of "Hail Technology!" was opened in Guangzhou, China on October 11. The conference is jointly organized by IDG Asia and Guangzhou Municipal Science and Technology Bureau with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China and the Guangzhou Municipal People's Government. It was attended by 130 guests including AI technology gurus, leaders of leading enterprise, heads of venture capital firms, and founders of unicorn companies. This conference covers the current hot industries, and guests jointly explore the infinite possibilities of AI with an open perspective.

At the just-concluded military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao form the 20th phalanx - a key part of the "Regional Coordination". Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is one of the top open regions in China with the strongest economic vitality. As the core engine of this region, Guangzhou naturally shoulders a new mission in the new era. "This year is the fourth year that Canton Tower Science & Technology Conference is held in Guangzhou. For four years, it has promoted the exchange of technologies and thoughts at home and abroad through the establishment of a platform for exchanges between scientists, entrepreneurs and investors. Canton Tower Science & Technology Conference has become the ambassador of Guangzhou in science and technology," said Zhang Jianhua, Deputy Secretary General of the Guangzhou Municipal Government.

In recent years, in keeping with the innovative development rules of "scientific discovery, technological invention, industrial development, and ecological optimization", Guangzhou is actively building the GBA International Science and Technology Innovation Center and making greater efforts to build a city strong on science and technology innovation. First, major breakthrough has been made in innovation. An agreement was signed with the Chinese Academy of Sciences to jointly build Guangzhou Nansha Science City and the Chinese Academy of Sciences Pearl Science Park. The parties jointly build the comprehensive national science center with Nansha Science City as the main supporting area. The second is to rapidly advance the construction of innovation platform. The Provincial Southern Marine Science and Engineering Lab was officially unveiled. The projects including new geophysical research vessels, natural gas hydrate (combustible ice) drilling and mining vessels, major scientific device for cold spring ecosystem, major scientific facilities for human cell lineage, and terahertz national science center are progressing smoothly. Third, greater efforts are made in the application of scientific and technological achievements. In 2018, the turnover of technology contracts doubled in comparison with the previous year, reaching 71.9 billion yuan, accounting for over 50% in the province. Fourth, tech enterprises maintain a good momentum of development. There is over 11,000 high-tech enterprises, ranking third nationwide, and the number of registered enterprises in the science and technology innovation enterprise registry exceeded 200,000. Fifth, technology and finance see closer integration. Guangzhou Guidance Fund for Application of Science and Technology Achievements has singled out the first 16 institutions proposed for cooperation (sub-fund managers), with an application for a total of 1.558 billion yuan from the guidance fund, and the total application for the sub-funds reached 7.5 billion yuan. Guangzhou Credit Risk Compensation Fund Pool for Small and Medium-sized Tech Enterprises has provided credit loan of over 19.5 billion yuan to 1,398 small and medium-sized tech enterprises, and actually issued loans of over 12.3 billion yuan. Vigorous efforts are made to promote the listing of tech enterprises on the Sci-Tech innovation board of Shanghai Stock Exchange, and a total of 8 enterprises filed applications which were accepted.

Xu Zhou, president of IDG Asia and representative of the organizers of the conference, delivered a speech. She said that the global science and technology innovation sees a period of unprecedented intense activity. Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area ushers in major historical opportunities under favorable policies. Guangzhou is the central growth pole in the Greater Bay Area and is an ideal choice for science and technology enterprises. IDG Asia will redouble its efforts to host the Canton Tower Science & Technology Conference which serves as a platform and a link, bringing the world's state-of-the-art scientific research ideas, technologies, and technology products to Guangzhou, and contributing to "China as a strong power in technology and power".

From the speeches of the two guest speakers, the importance and urgency of the current informatization can be concluded. Thanks to the care and support of the government, large-scale integrated science and technology events integrating government, industry, research institutes, universities, capital, and intermediaries such as Canton Tower Science & Technology Conference, will have the ability to meet the complex needs of the entire industrial chain, and remove obstacles to the industrialization of artificial intelligence.

As an upgrade of AndroidWorld Global Developers Conference, the Canton Tower Science & Technology Conference aims to become an important matchmaking and communication window for the technology industry to showcase the world-leading technologies, research ideas and development models. Guided by the state policies, the conference will comprehensively analyze the future development trend of information technology and intelligent terminal industry chain. With the theme of "Hail Technology!", the conference explores the opportunities and challenges of AI industrialization from a wider perspective, and seeks a new driver for the development of the AI industry. The conference consists of one main forum, 13 parallel forums, think tank closed-door meeting, awards dinners and exhibition and exchange area. Many themes give you an insight into the development trend of many artificial intelligence segments.

At the main forum after the opening ceremony, many experts, scholars and representatives of leading enterprises from all over the world delivered wonderful keynote speeches based on their respective industries from the perspectives of reform of traditional enterprises, 5G scenario application, AI chip empowerment, etc. Xu Xiaonian, lifetime emeritus professor of China Europe International Business School, said, "Although China's economy is gradually shifting from manufacturing and production capacity expansion to technology-driven development, many companies still feel that technologies such as big data and AI are out of reach for them. Only a few enterprises are actually making painful exploration in the industrial Internet, but more and more enterprises will join the ranks. The focus is on solving the pain points faced by enterprises, starting with the core business of a company." Richard N Foster, Academician of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, made a summary in his speech, "Creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship are the three keywords for social development. Likewise, it is also applicable to the development of artificial intelligence." Ms. Asuncion Gomez Perez, academician of the European Academy of Sciences, held that the UN's Sustainable Development Goals need to be fulfilled through systematic approaches, and AI is central to achieving sustainable development. He Zhiqiang, senior vice president of Lenovo Group, mentioned that much as the data-based intelligent transformation is a difficult process, an enterprise will have bondless strength once this transformation is completed. Wang Jun, professor of computer at University College London (UCL)/chief scientist for decision-making and inference of Huawei Noah's Ark Lab, considered that artificial intelligence should go beyond machine learning. The next step for artificial intelligence is to enable machines to make decisions. Ms. Feng Yan, director of the Artificial Intelligence Research Center of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, said that artificial intelligence is different from other technologies in that it is a human-centered technology. The rational use of AI can solve a host of social problems. Mr. Hugh Ujhazy, vice president of IDC's Internet of Things and telecom business, analyzed the necessity to select the appropriate communication mechanism to transmit these data in the era of big data from the perspective of 5G, for the sake of real-time results. Li Wenzhi, vice president of 360 Group and president of IoT business, introduced that security is the basic and key goal of a smart city. 360 Company solves security problems in three areas of network security brain, urban security brain and family security brain. Zhang Yongqian, general manager of Horizon Robotics in charge of intelligent IoT chip solution product line, said that with the advent of AI's edge computing, Horizon Robotics empowers everything through the AI chips that combines hardware and software. Mr. Der-Horng Lee, academician of the Academy of Engineering, Singapore/vice president of PCITECH, introduced that the empowerment of smart cities through AI has begun in the example of smart stations.

At the summit forum entitled "Little Universe at the Greater Bay Area", industry experts and leaders including Liu Wei, director of the Institute of International Economics of Guangdong Academy of Social Sciences; Zhang Jianbin, partner of IDG Capital; Deng Wenyu, chairman of the Macao Commercial Post International Media Group; Mu Linshan, director general of Hong Kong X Foundation; and Wu Peiwen, head of London Emotech Global Investment, conducted in-depth discussions on their views. Liu Wei said that he was very optimistic about the future development of the Greater Bay Area, because it is driven by technology, finance and culture. In particular, underlying technology will propel the Bay Area to realize digitalization, cut innovation costs and stimulate innovation efficiency. Zhang Jianbin said that finance is the driver of science and technology. Different tech enterprises require different types of financial services. Therefore, the Greater Bay Area should offer multi-level specialized finance of different types to serve different types of enterprises. In this session, the sharing of views by the gurus from research institutes, capital, and media are both visionary and thought-provoking. It is believed that under the efforts different forces in society, the new era when AI empowers the full industrial upgrading will come soon.

With the holding of the 2019 Canton Tower Science & Technology Conference, IDG Asia believes that more leading technologies will be implemented, and more imaginative business models will emerge. People will witness the magical development of the future technologies and herald the arrival of AI industrialization.

