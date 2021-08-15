Guangdong Premium Products International Trade Online Expo - Apparel & Textiles Expo opens

The expo features eight major exhibition areas, including cross-border exclusive supply, leisure sports, undergarments & pajamas, household supplies & home textiles, infants' & children's clothing, wedding dresses & Hanfu (tradional Chinese-style formal wear), shoes & bags as well as raw materials & accessories. With more than 30 online economic and trade events scheduled and nearly 400 high-quality brands slated to exhibit, the expo gives buyers a chance to get an in-depth understanding of an exhibitor's design and production capabilities through various communications channels including round-the-clock virtual access to the exhibited items, comprehensive "zero-distance" virtual tours of the exhibitor's production facilities, and the ability to engage in business negotiations via an "in-the-cloud" videoconferencing set-up.

Of the exhibitors at the event, 90% are from Guangdong province, the world's third largest garment export base. Buyers can find suppliers specializing in cross-border shipping and view their wares in the "cross-border exclusive supply" exhibition area.

The Hanfu & wedding dresses exhibition area will showcase various styles of traditional Chinese classical and modern Hanfu while exhibitors from Chaozhou, Guangdong province, a town known as the world's wedding and evening dressmaker, will display a vast line-up of boutique wedding dresses as well as other new and stylish matrimonial wear.

On the first day of the expo, many brands, including DETERMINANT, specialized in the production of long-staple cotton men's shirts, and Dongguan Topgood Handbag Leather, maker of a recently-launched exclusive patented coffee-scented bag, attracted online audiences from many countries and regions by holding live-streamed factory tours.

The expo will bring together a strong lineup of leading apparel and textile brands and manufacturers which can meet the diversified needs of today's buyers. The organizing committee has also set up a one-on-one online purchasing and marketing matching meeting program to match buyers and suppliers. Buyers can complete all their purchasing needs through the "one-stop" purchasing facility provided by the cloud-based expo. Sign up here for the online purchasing and marketing matching meeting.

To find the right sources for your needs and expand business channels, visit en.itoegd.com.

SOURCE Guangdong Premium Products International Trade Online Expo