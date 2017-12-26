Ma Xingrui, Governor of Guangdong Province, attended the event and inaugurated the centers.

To implement the strategy of the application and industrial development for 4K film and television network is an important measure by Guangdong Province to carry out the spirit of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress, further the supply-side structural reform in radio and television media, seize the development opportunity in advance and promote a high quality development of Guangdong's economy.

Shen Haixiong, head of the Guangdong Provincial Publicity Department, said at the event that the launch of 4K TV pilot programs by Guangdong Radio and Television (GRT), the establishment of a national 4K industry alliance here, and the plan to produce China's first 4K Cantonese opera movie "Legend of the White Snake -- Love" all represent innovative moves by Guangdong Province to vigorously promote digitization of China.

Shen also encouraged the province to introduce and create more excellent programs, and make effort to make the industrial standard for 4K TV in the country.

Also at the event, a series of agreements, including cooperation on broadcasting and supporting platforms, industry alliance, technologies research and development, were signed.

Moreover, South New Media-based 4K iCloud platform and Guangdong Radio & Television-based 4K broadcasting system were displayed during the event.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guangdong-tv-strides-into-4k-high-resolution-era-300575242.html

SOURCE Guangdong Radio and Television (GRT)