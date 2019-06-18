Guangli rolls out its first light-field AR glasses

During the event, Guangli Inc. (guangli.com) rolled out its latest product LIGHTIN 1, the first consumer-grade light-field glasses unveiled on the heels of the launch of Creator ONE by Magic Leap. LIGHTIN 1 is used for a wide range of embedded applications, including interactive education, 3D movies, games and office apps, deploying a near field and far field duo-depth linear mixed light-field display. Unlike traditional AR glasses that make the wearer look like a space alien, the trendy and lightweight LIGHTIN 1 takes the shape of general eyewear designed for daily use.

As the latest light-field glasses, the developer version of LIGHTIN 1 displayed at the event weighs only 126g, reducing the pressure on the head. In addition, the stylish sunglasses-like design assures users with fashionable appearance. In the nearly four-meter-long sandbox installed at the Guangli booth, LIGHTIN 1 projected "soldiers in battle" and "dragons flying above the castle" with both the battlefield and the faraway castle appearing as if it were real-life scenarios. The duo-depth of the virtual content was detected by a smartphone used as a focusing device, demonstrating the application of a streamlined and optimized light field display approach in AR glasses. In addition to the interactive functionality demo in the sandbox, the company also showcased several LIGHTIN 1 models in different colors, all of which evinced an enthusiastic response from participants who had joined in the experience.

Founded in early 2017, Hangzhou, China-based Guangli Inc. focuses on the development of light-field engines and diffractive waveguide in the consumer-grade AR glasses market. The firm aims to develop innovative AR glasses that can be worn comfortably for longer periods of time by addressing the dizziness and other discomforts caused by the traditional thicker AR glasses. Guangli expects to release the consumer version of LIGHTIN 1 by the end of this year, the weight of which will, at that time, have been reduced to less than 90g, according to founder Dr. Zhang Zhuopeng. Industry analysts believe that Guangli is opening up a new era of smart AR glasses as the new product allows users to wear them comfortably for longer periods of time thanks to its disruptive imaging mechanism and design. As Chinese companies continue to strengthen their manufacturing capabilities and the deployment of 5G networks continues to accelerate worldwide, the launch of the world's first light-field glasses by Guangli heralds 2019 as the first genuine year of consumer-grade AR eyewear. Guangli has secured investments from Temasek's Vertex Ventures, Linear Venture and Ivy Capital.

SOURCE Guangli Inc.