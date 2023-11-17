Guangming marathon returns after 3-year hiatus

News provided by

Shenzhen Daily

17 Nov, 2023, 06:10 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Shenzhen Daily:

After a three-year hiatus, Guangming District welcomed back its marathon events. Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 5 at Hongqiao Park (also known as Red Bridge Park) in Guangming District, the Shenzhen Guangming Half Marathon 2023 saw more than 10,000 runners.

After intense competition in the half marathon men's group, Ethiopia's athlete Chala Gurmessa Lema secured the championship in 01:07:32. Cai Bingxian from Guangdong Province claimed the runner-up spot with a time of 01:09:34, while Wang Peilin from Shandong Province took third place, finishing in 01:11:19. 

In the half marathon women's group, Chen Liqin from Guangdong Province secured the championship in 01:22:01. Zheng Zhiling from Zhejiang Province claimed the second-place spot with a time of 01:23:21, while Ethiopia's athlete Chegen Mekedes Fekede earned third place in 01:26:09.

The marathon comprised two categories including a half marathon and a health run. The event attracted nearly 21,000 applicants from the Chinese mainland, China's Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, as well as the U. S., Japan, the Republic of Serbia, Ethiopia and other countries and regions. Ultimately, 11,219 participants joined the event, with the majority, 94.81%, hailing from Guangdong Province

The organizing committee established a robust medical support force, incorporating 12 ambulances, 42 AED automatic defibrillators, 12 fixed medical stations, 260 medical volunteers, 30 first-aid runners and 18 cycling ambulance teams.

The Shenzhen Guangming Half Marathon 2023 was not just a road running race, but also featured a diverse array of supporting activities. 

"Guangming pigeon is truly delicious!" Mr. Wei, who came from Longhua District to participate in the race, ate Guangming pigeon, one of the "three treasures of Guangming District," at the track's supply station. It is reported that the organizing committee specially set up an area for Guangming's special food, preparing  thousands of servings of Guangming pigeon for the athletes.

In recent years, Guangming District has harnessed its ecological advantages, actively transforming into a hub for outdoor sports. Leveraging resources such as Hongqiao Park, Guangming Farm, and the Maozhou River, among others, the district has successfully established the China Cycling Association Training Base, Guangming Deep Diving Aquatic Sports Center, and the Guangdong and Hong Kong Youth Rowing Exchange Center.

Furthermore, Guangming has successfully hosted sporting events including the China Mountain Bike Open – Shenzhen Station and the China Equestrian Venue Obstacle Course Junior Champion Cup Finals.

The return of the Shenzhen Guangming Half Marathon showcased Guangming's rich outdoor sports resources, contributing to the further advancement of the national fitness movement.

SOURCE Shenzhen Daily

