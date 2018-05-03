Guangshen Railway Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

The annual report can be accessed on Guangshen Railway's investor relations website at http://www.gsrc.com/en/down.php?classid=001. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

ABOUT GUANGSHEN RAILWAY COMPANY LIMITED

Guangshen Railway Company Limited was established in March 1996. The H shares and ADS issued by the Company were listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the New York Stock Exchange in May 1996. In December 2006, the Company returned to the A share market and successfully listed its shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The Company is currently the only PRC railway enterprise with its shares listed on the Shanghai, Hong Kong and New York stock exchanges. The Company is mainly engaged in railway passenger and freight transportation businesses, the Hong Kong Trough Train passenger services in cooperation with MTR Corporation Limited, and management services for commissioned transportation for other railway companies in PRC. As of December 31, 2017, the Company operated 251 pairs of passenger trains each day, including 107 pairs of intercity high-speed passenger trains between Guangzhou and Shenzhen (including 97 pairs of inter-city trains between Guangzhou East to Shenzhen (including 22 stand-by pairs), 10 pairs of Guangzhou East to the Chaozhou-Shantou cross-network EMU trains), 13 pairs of Hong Kong Through Trains (including 11 pairs of Canton-Kowloon Through Trains, 1 pair of Zhaoqing-Kowloon Through Trains and 1 pair of Beijing/Shanghai-Kowloon Through Trains) and 131 pairs of long-distance trains (including 12 pairs of Guangzhou-Foshan-Zhaoqing intercity trains, 3 pairs of Guangzhou to Guilin North, Naning East and Guiyang North cross-network EMU trains).

