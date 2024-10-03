"Guangwei Cup"2024 World Triathlon Championship Series Weihai &"Liugong lsland Cup"2024 China•Weihai Extreme Triathlon Series Concluded Successfully

News provided by

CRI Online

Oct 03, 2024, 05:38 ET

WEIHAI, China, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

On September 28, as the last athlete in the Extreme Triathlon group crossed the finish line, the "Guangwei Cup" 2024 World Triathlon Championship Series Weihai (WTCS Weihai) &"Liugong lsland Cup"2024 China•Weihai Extreme Triathlon Series came to a successful close. A total of 862 athletes from 25 countries and regions, including nine Olympic medalists, experienced "the most beautiful and challenging course in the world."

Continue Reading
The top three winners of the men's elite group at "Guangwei Cup" 2024 World Triathlon Championship Series Weihai receive the awards
The top three winners of the men's elite group at "Guangwei Cup" 2024 World Triathlon Championship Series Weihai receive the awards

After intense competition, Paris Olympic champion Alex Yee from the UK took victory in the elite men's standings at the WTCS Weihai, while German athlete Lisa Tertsch notched brilliant victory in the elite women's standings. Meanwhile, Australian professional triathlete Dimity-Lee Duke shattered the women's age group record again for the China •Weihai Extreme Triathlon Series, finishing with a total time of six hours, 18 minutes, and 15 seconds.

In addition to the Olympic-distance elite men's and women's groups, the event featured 39 competition categories across four race distances, including X-Triathlon, X- Triathlon Relay, X-Triathlon Sprint, and X-Triathlon Fun. Among that, the X-Triathlon course covered a total distance of 128 kilometers, consisting of a three-kilometer swim, a 100-kilometer bike ride, and a 25-kilometer mountain run, posing a significant challenge to the participants' physical endurance and willpower. This year marked Weihai's first time hosting the Olympic-distance World Championships and the 14th occasion it has held a high-level triathlon event.

SOURCE CRI Online

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Aufbau eines neuen Motors für Pekings hochwertige Entwicklung mit neuer Qualität

Aufbau eines neuen Motors für Pekings hochwertige Entwicklung mit neuer Qualität

Ein Nachrichtenbericht von CRI Online: Kürzlich fand in Peking, China, die Online-Veranstaltung zum Thema „Entdeckung des vielfältigen Pekings,...
Construire un nouveau moteur pour le développement de haute qualité de Pékin avec une nouvelle qualité

Construire un nouveau moteur pour le développement de haute qualité de Pékin avec une nouvelle qualité

Un reportage du CRI Online : Récemment, l'événement de promotion thématique en ligne « Découverte du Pékin diversifié, décodage des forces...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics