Empowering global youth through cultural exchange and heritage preservation

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangzhou hosted the 2024 Understanding China Conference, organized by China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy, from December 2 to 4, a landmark event showcasing China's rich cultural tapestry. Aksu, a cultural gem from Xinjiang, traversed vast distances to collaborate with Guangzhou, underscoring China's commitment to cultural exchange and heritage preservation. This partnership highlighted the vital role of global youth in fostering a deeper understanding of China's vibrant history and modernization journey.

Guangzhou and Aksu Spotlight Cultural Heritage at the 2024 Understanding China Conference Empowering global youth through cultural exchange and heritage preservation Wu Hongzhan, Secretary of the Aksu Prefectural Party Committee. He emphasized that Qiuci culture exemplifies deep-rooted interactions among China’s ethnic groups and its tradition of embracing global civilizations

As part of the conference, the seminar Reviving Qiuci: Preserving and Passing Down Cultural Heritage under Chinese Modernization gathered experts and scholars to discuss Qiuci's cultural legacy, highlighted by the debut of the Qiuci Grottoes Digital Exhibition, which promoted global dialogue and collaboration.

Another highlight was the launch of the Understanding China: New Youth Exploring Xinjiang – Aksu 2024 Short Video Conference, empowering young creators to share unique perspectives on Aksu and deepen cultural connections.

Aksu, historically known as Qiuci, is located at the crossroads of ancient civilizations along the Silk Road. Once a hub for political, cultural, and trade exchanges, Aksu continues to captivate with its music, dance, murals, and grotto art.

"Aksu is the cradle of Qiuci culture, which embodies the harmonious blending of diverse civilizations," said Wu Hongzhan, Secretary of the Aksu Prefectural Party Committee. He emphasized that Qiuci culture exemplifies deep-rooted interactions among China's ethnic groups and its tradition of embracing global civilizations.

Yu Zhiyong, Vice President of Xinjiang's Cultural and Museum Bureau, noted, "Qiuci is both a witness to our unified, multi-ethnic nation and a living symbol of the Silk Road's historical legacy. It offers a unique lens to understand China's history and cultural diversity."

Former Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome also praised the initiative, stating, "Reviving Qiuci culture reflects China's commitment to global cultural dialogue and mutual respect. It's a testament to the nation's vision for fostering shared progress through civilizational exchange."

This year's conference showcased the transformative power of youth in bridging cultural divides. Through initiatives such as short video creation and immersive storytelling, young people are actively participating in global cultural exchanges, offering fresh perspectives on China's blend of tradition and modernity.

By creating such opportunities, the conference reinforced China's vision of breaking cultural barriers, fostering East-West dialogue, and inspiring a new generation to contribute to the global cultural mosaic.

SOURCE China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy