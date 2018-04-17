Guangzhou Improve Medical, a leading global IVD company, receives FDA registration renewal

The IMPROVACUTER® Gel & Clot Activator Tube is a single use tube used to collect, transport, separate, and process venous blood specimens to obtain serum for clinical chemistry and immunology assays. One of its advantages over other brands in the market is having a superior serum separation method. This achieved by balancing the weights of the components to be separated. Additionally, the tube is designed to accommodate for actual local altitudes since the vacuum of these tubes compensates for external pressure. This is particularly important in low temperature environments that are common in the United States.

The IMPROSAFE® Blood Collection System is a venous blood drawing system that is a sterile, innocuous, convenient and safe medical device. Its tri-bevel needles are smooth and gentle, and the venipuncture is much less painful to the patient due a silicone coating around and inside the device.

Improve Medical's blood collection systems and products are a complete solution for the pre-analytical, analytical and post- analytical phases of testing in clinical laboratories.

About IMPROVE MEDICAL

Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co., Ltd ("Improve Medical"), established in 1996, is a high-tech enterprise which provides relevant technologies, products and services for the clinical laboratory and clinical nursing departments. Improve Medical has become the leading enterprise in the Chinese domestic healthcare market and one of the main suppliers for evacuated blood collection systems worldwide. In 2009, Improve Medical was listed on the Growth Enterprise Board on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with a compound annual growth rate of greater than 30%.

About GIMDx, Inc.

GIMDx, Inc. specializes in commercial collaborations and R&D laboratory support for IVD companies. GIMDx is the distributor for and authorized representative of Improve Medical in the US.

