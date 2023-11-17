Guanxian County of Shandong to Build an Industrial Cluster of Bearing (Forging)

News provided by

News Office of the People's Government of Guanxian County

17 Nov, 2023, 10:27 ET

LIAOCHENG, China, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 14, themed "Craftsmanship in Forging Industry of Qingshui," the 2023 Guanxian County China Bearing (Forging) Industry High-quality Development Conference was held in Guanxian County of Liaocheng to promote the favorable development environment of bearing (forging) industry and quality bearing products and seek new opportunities for the industry upgrade, through expert lectures, high-level forums, exhibitions, investment promotion, negotiations, cooperation contract signing, field visits, exchange and guidance.

Continue Reading
High-quality Development Conference 2023
High-quality Development Conference 2023
Automatic quenching production line of a bearing (forging) enterprise in Guanxian County
Automatic quenching production line of a bearing (forging) enterprise in Guanxian County

During the event, Liaocheng City government and Guanxian County government entered into strategic cooperation agreements with China Bearing Industry Association, Confederation of Chinese Metalforming Industry, and Luoyang Bearing Research Institute Co., Ltd. Additionally, 15 key projects in the bearing (forging) industry of Guanxian County were signed on-site, with a total value of 10.22 billion yuan, according to the News Office of People's Government of Guanxian County.

Guanxian County, known as a prominent bearing forging hub in China, holds over 1/4 of the Chinese market share. With 528 bearing processing enterprises, 11,000 machine tools, and a workforce of over 20,000 employees, it boasts an annual production and processing capacity of over 1 million tons and generates an output value of 8 billion yuan. The county's products have gained popularity both domestically and internationally. In 2023, its green and intelligent forging industry was designated as part of the provincial special industrial clusters, while Qingshui Town was recognized as the top town for bearing forging in China.

Based on the industrial foundation and advantages, Guanxian County has planned and constructed two bearing (forging) industrial parks to high standards. The brand "Guanxian Bearing Forged in Qingshui" has been established and promoted, aiming to drive the growth of the bearing and supporting industries through professional collaboration and foster a new development pattern that encompasses all aspects and stages of production. Zhang Xuehong, the CPC Committee Secretary of the county, expressed optimism about the prosperous future of the county's bearing forging industry. Over the next 3-5 years, Guanxian County aims to establish an industrial cluster valued at ten billion yuan in the bearing (forging) industry and strive to become a nationally influential industrial hub.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443293

Caption: High-quality Development Conference 2023

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443296

Caption: Automatic quenching production line of a bearing (forging) enterprise in Guanxian County

SOURCE News Office of the People's Government of Guanxian County

Also from this source

60% of Transportation Engineering Facilities in China "Made in Guanxian County"

60% of Transportation Engineering Facilities in China "Made in Guanxian County"

On June 12, First National Conference on High Quality Development of Transportation Engineering Facilities was held in Guanxian County, hosted by the ...
60 % der verkehrstechnischen Einrichtungen in China sind „Made in Guanxian County".

60 % der verkehrstechnischen Einrichtungen in China sind „Made in Guanxian County".

Am 12. Juni fand im Guanxian County die erste nationale Konferenz über die hochwertige Entwicklung von verkehrstechnischen Einrichtungen statt, die...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Trade Show News

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.