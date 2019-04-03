Guarantee Trust Life Insurance Company Partners With the Translational Genomics Research Institute to Develop Innovative Cancer Insurance Policy

GLENVIEW, Ill., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guarantee Trust Life Insurance Company (GTL), a leader in the supplemental health insurance industry, has released a new, groundbreaking cancer insurance policy called Precision CareTM.

Precision CareTM provides access to and pays for the Translational Genomics Research Institute's (TGen) genomic sequencing tests and expert oncology consultations. The policy also provides a lump-sum cash benefit to help pay for other medical and non-medical expenses which can be costly while fighting cancer.

Guarantee Trust Life Insurance Company

"We are extremely excited about our collaboration with TGen, one of the leading biomedical research institutes in the world, to create innovative insurance policies which pay for genomic testing upon the diagnosis of cancer," said GTL's Chairman, President and CEO Richard S. Holson III. "By leveraging TGen's world-class research capabilities, we believe we can help craft and pay for more precise plans of care and deliver better outcomes for our policyholders when they are faced with a critical illness such as a cancer diagnosis."

"One of the ways that TGen touches lives with its work is through partnerships that have the potential to reach those who need it most," said Tess Burleson, TGen chief operating officer and president of TGen Health Ventures. "GTL's Precision CareTM Policy places GTL at the forefront of delivering the power of precision medicine to their policyholders."

Currently, the new Precision CareTM policy form is approved in over 30 states and will be available for sale through the company's network of independent agents and agency partners located throughout the country. "The treatment of cancer has been evolving at a rapid pace," said Carl Leader, GTL's senior vice president of sales and marketing. "Unfortunately, the benefits provided by insurance policies have not kept up with the cost of these innovations. Through GTL's partnership with TGen, there is finally a policy available to help pay for the high out-of-pocket expenses associated with a cancer diagnosis while giving our policyholders access to TGen, one of the leading biomedical research institutes in the world."

For more information on Guarantee Trust Life Insurance Company, visit www.gtlic.com. For more information on TGen, visit www.tgen.org. More information on Precision CareTM can be found at www.outsmartmycancer.com.

About Guarantee Trust Life Insurance Company

Founded in 1936, GTL has a proud history of providing superior insurance products and best-in-class customer service to individuals and families for over 82 years. Through a competitive portfolio of targeted individual and group life and health insurance solutions, the company offers an attractive and trusted value proposition to its policyholders and distributors while encouraging and supporting personal growth and civic involvement from its employees.

About TGEN, an affiliate of City of Hope

Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) is a Phoenix, Arizona-based non-profit organization dedicated to conducting groundbreaking research with life-changing results. TGen is affiliated with City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases: www.cityofhope.org. This precision medicine affiliation enables both institutes to complement each other in research and patient care, with City of Hope providing a significant clinical setting to advance scientific discoveries made by TGen. TGen is focused on helping patients with neurological disorders, cancer, diabetes and infectious diseases through cutting-edge translational research (the process of rapidly moving research toward patient benefit). TGen physicians and scientists work to unravel the genetic components of both common and complex rare diseases in adults and children. Working with collaborators in the scientific and medical communities worldwide, TGen makes a substantial contribution to help our patients through efficiency and effectiveness of the translational process. For more information, visit www.tgen.org.

Contact: Marianne Eterno, (847) 460-4765, meter@gtlic.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Outsmart My Cancer

Guarantee Trust Life Insurance Company

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/314841857

SOURCE Guarantee Trust Life Insurance Company

Related Links

http://www.gtlic.com

