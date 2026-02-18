GUARANTEED INCOME POLICIES PROPOSED AT THE STATE LEVEL IN OVER HALF THE COUNTRY

Momentum builds for evidence-based, unconditional cash assistance programs as cities and counties see positive results from pilots

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the affordability crisis continues to squeeze working families and an increasingly large majority of Americans struggle to make ends meet, state leaders are picking up the slack and bolstering economic stability for residents. Guaranteed income policies, which provide recurring, unconditional cash payments to people in need, have been tested at the local level in hundreds of cities and counties across the nation. Building upon that body of evidence, Legislators for a Guaranteed Income says there are currently more than 20 bills in 11 states proposing some form of statewide guaranteed income program and at least 65 bills in another 15 states that would implement cash-based policies similar to guaranteed income.

In other words, over half the states in the country are now considering some form of guaranteed income legislation. Some examples include:

The "Act Significantly Alleviating Poverty," or ASAP, is a comprehensive legislative omnibus bill aimed at ending poverty introduced by Massachusetts State Representative Marjorie Decker, who is also a founding member of Legislators for a Guaranteed Income (LGI). The ASAP bill focuses on three main solutions: direct cash assistance, increasing wages and workplace protections, and building long-term savings.





In Washington, SB 6212 would pilot a guaranteed income for families with children who are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals. Introduced by State Senator T'wina Nobles, a founding LGI member, the pilot would give $300 per month per child to 1,000 randomly selected families for 24 months. Data on financial stability and overall well-being would be collected and reported to the legislature to inform future policy.





In Maryland, the Universal Basic Income for Transition-Age Youth Program is bipartisan legislation to provide financial support to young people aging out of foster care or similar state-supervised living situations. Introduced by LGI member and Maryland State Delegate Gabriel Acevero, the program would provide unconditional monthly cash payments of $1,000 for three years to eligible individuals who were in out-of-home placement on their 18th birthday and whose 18th birthday occurs on or after October 1, 2026.





And in Pennsylvania, the Climate Emergency Basic Income Program and the Emergency Stabilization Fund would provide financial assistance to Pennsylvanians affected by climate-related disasters. The program would provide $1,000 monthly to eligible adults for up to six months following a qualifying disaster, with an additional $500 per month for dependent children or adults with disabilities.

"At a time when key federal aid programs are being dismantled, state leaders are picking up the slack and bolstering economic stability for residents," said Michael D. Tubbs, founder of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income (MGI), Counties for a Guaranteed Income (CGI) and Legislators for a Guaranteed Income (LGI). "With data from nearly 30 city-led and county-led pilots, we have proof that guaranteed income policies help struggling families meet their basic needs, build savings for emergencies, seek better employment, and experience reduced stress. As the affordability crisis continues to put pressure on household finances, this is a solution that lifts families up."

Founded in June of 2020 by former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, Mayors for a Guaranteed Income is a coalition of nearly 180 mayors committed to advancing a federal guaranteed income – direct, recurring cash payments to middle and low-income people. Expanding to include city and county legislators in 2023 with Counties for a Guaranteed Income , and state legislators with Legislators for a Guaranteed Income in 2025, the network acts as a research and resource hub for municipal pilots around the country–over 70 and counting. An award-winning documentary film, It's Basic, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2023, follows recipients and illuminates the life-changing impact of guaranteed income programs on families' economic security and opportunity.

