Guaranteed Rate Appoints New Divisional Managers

With the new shift in leadership, Pat Bolan, who is currently Guaranteed Rate's Divisional Manager leading the South Central states, will be expanding his territory to oversee sales in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska.

"I'm excited by this opportunity and look forward to helping Guaranteed Rate continue its record-breaking growth," said Bolan.

"As we aim to become No. 1 nationwide in both purchase volume and recruiting growth, we need the leadership of top industry performers like Ryan, Tim and Pat to help get us there," said Guaranteed Rate's Chief of Retail Production John Palmiotto.

Ogata, who joined Guaranteed Rate in 2017 and served as a regional manager, steps into his new role with more than 20 years of mortgage industry experience. Under his leadership, Guaranteed Rate's loan volume in Northern California increased more than 600% over the last four years.

"Guaranteed Rate offers best-in-class technology, service and sales leadership, which allows our teams to expand their presence in our markets and better serve homebuyers throughout the entire mortgage process," said Ogata. "I'm excited to continue recruiting and developing top talent in sales and operations."

Sorenson, an industry veteran of more than 21 years, also joined the company in 2017, developing and leading top-performing teams as a regional manager.

"I'm most passionate about working with Guaranteed Rate to help my employees scale their business, reach their full potential and accomplish goals they never thought were possible," said Sorenson. "I strive to help create industry leaders who will continue propelling the company to even greater heights."

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have more than 10,000 employees in over 850 branches across the U.S., serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded more than $73 billion in loans in 2020 alone. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashCloseSM technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2021 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for six consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

