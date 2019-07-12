Guaranteed Rate Appoints Suk Shah as Chief Financial Officer

"Suk is a huge hire for Guaranteed Rate and is a perfect cultural fit," said Founder & CEO Victor Ciardelli. "With an extensive background as a FinTech CFO, he brings a ton of experience to the company, including areas such as mergers and acquisitions."

As CFO, Shah will lead and oversee Guaranteed Rate's focus on profitability and efficiency, while supporting various growth strategies and initiatives. Shah's presence will enable Guaranteed Rate to expand the company's product, technology and service solutions that will further enable the business to drive revenue growth and margin expansion across the organization.

"Guaranteed Rate is a pioneer in the digital mortgage industry and is uniquely positioned as an industry leader to drive mortgage volume and revenue through its innovative products and services," said Shah. "I'm looking forward to joining this highly tenured and passionate leadership team to make a transformative impact for the company."

Shah joins the Guaranteed Rate team from his former position of nearly five years at a high-growth financial technology company, where he helped raise over $600 million in equity and $4 billion in debt capital. Before that, Suk was the CFO of the US and Canadian divisions of a Global Commercial Bank where he oversaw a $40 billion loan and deposit. Shah began his career with General Electric and spent over eight years with the company in various finance and operating roles, helping to execute business priorities and deliver financial commitments.

Shah has a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Information Systems from the University of Illinois and an Executive MBA from Northwestern University. He lives in Hinsdale, Ill., with his wife and two children.

Guaranteed Rate has delivered competitive pricing, mortgage products and unmatched expertise from its top-producing loan officers, helping thousands of customers move into their dream homes. The Company introduced the market's first Digital Mortgage, creating an easy-to-understand, transparent loan process, which has led to an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating and exponential growth.

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has more than 4,000 employees in nearly 330 offices across the U.S., and is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded almost $24 billion in 2018. The Company has cemented itself as the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing innovative technology, such as the world's first Digital Mortgage, offering low rates and by delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Honors and awards include: "Top Lender for Online Service" for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2018; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent magazine; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Overall Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Refinance by NerdWallet in 2018. Visit rate.com for more information.

