Guaranteed Rate Becomes Official Mortgage Partner of U.S. Figure Skating

Guaranteed Rate will have commercial presence during all figure skating television broadcasts on NBC and NBCSN throughout the remainder of the season, starting with the U.S. Figure Skating: 100 th Anniversary Special airing on NBC December 27 from 2-4 p.m. ET and picking up in the New Year with the 2021 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships scheduled for January 14-17. Guaranteed Rate will sponsor a feature in each telecast that will focus on a Get Up story based on U.S. Figure Skating's continued celebration of the Get Up spirit that is intrinsic to the sport.

"Guaranteed Rate stepped up as the title sponsor of Skate America at an important time for our organization this past October, and now they're stepping up again to partner with us on some of the organization's most important initiatives," Chief Marketing Officer Ramsey Baker said. "In addition to supporting our efforts in the area of diversity, equity and inclusion, Guaranteed Rate's new 'Believe You Will' campaign is a perfect fit to be showcased as part of National Get Up Day, which continues to inspire resilience for all on and off the ice."

Guaranteed Rate's "Believe You Will" campaign showcases inspirational stories of incredible athletes and adventurers who believed they could overcome challenges to accomplish their ultimate goals.

"At Guaranteed Rate, we're looking forward to continuing our partnership with U.S. Figure Skating. These incredible athletes are so focused on continually raising the bar, and we identify with that motivation," said Guaranteed Rate Chief Marketing Officer Steve Moffat.

In addition to its partnership with U.S. Figure Skating, Guaranteed Rate also announced an ambassador agreement with American skater Starr Andrews. Andrews, who finished sixth at the U.S. Championships in 2018 and 2020, and was the 2017 U.S. junior silver medalist, has earned Grand Prix Assignments in each of the last three seasons.

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

The Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate Inc., Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, and Proper Rate, LLC, has more than 8,000 employees in over 700 offices across the U.S. Headquartered in Chicago, the company is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States and has doubled its loan amounts to $73 billion in 2020 while tripling its gross revenue from $1 billion to $3 billion. Founded in 2000 and licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Guaranteed Rate Companies has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. In 2020, the company launched Proper Rate, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate and @properties, one of the nation's largest residential brokerage firms. Collectively, the companies have earned honors and awards including: HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose SM technology; Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2019; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for five consecutive years; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Online Mortgage Lender, Best Mortgage Lender for VA loans and Best Conventional Mortgage Lender by NerdWallet in 2019. The company has been expanding its presence with high-profile national sports partnerships, including those with NHL, UFC, Ryan Newman and others. Visit rate.com for more information.

About U.S. Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating is the national governing body for the sport of figure skating in the United States as recognized by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the International Skating Union. U.S. Figure Skating is comprised of more than 600 member clubs, collegiate clubs, school-affiliated clubs and more than 1,000 registered Learn to Skate USA programs representing more than 186,000 members. U.S. Figure Skating is charged with the development of the sport on all levels within the United States including athletes, officials, sanctioning of events and exhibitions, and establishing the rules and guidelines by which the sport is governed.

