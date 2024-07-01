Guaranteed Rate CEO Victor Ciardelli Welcomes Chris Knapp Back as New President of Proper Rate

CHICAGO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Proper Rate, a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate and @properties, the nation's 8th largest brokerage firm**, announced the appointment of Chris Knapp as President, as Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Guaranteed Rate, welcomed him upon his return to the company. With over 29 years of industry expertise, Chris Knapp's return marks a significant milestone for Proper Rate, a company committed to fostering top-tier talent and providing ongoing, unparalleled service to its clients.

"I'm delighted to welcome back Chris Knapp as President of Proper Rate. Chris was a great Executive Sales Leader during his impressive 11 years at Guaranteed Rate. More importantly, he is an exceptional human being," said Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Guaranteed Rate. "With Chris on board, I have no doubt his vast experience will be amazing for Proper Rate's growth and overall culture. He will ensure we deliver an exceptional customer experience to @Properties' real estate agents' clients, and he will definitely help solidify Proper Rate as the premier boutique mortgage company in the industry."

Chris Knapp brings a wealth of experience, insight, and leadership to Proper Rate. With an illustrious career with over 11 prior years with Guaranteed Rate, Chris is well-positioned to lead Proper Rate into its next phase of growth and success. His extensive strategic planning and operational management background will be invaluable as the company evolves.

"We have known Chris since the earliest days of @properties Christie's International Real Estate and have worked with him as a loan originator and an executive leader at Guaranteed Rate Companies. We're excited to be teaming up with him again. At a time when service, transparency, and expertise are more important than ever, Chris is the kind of person we want leading Proper Rate and helping the company grow," said Mike Golden, co-owner of Proper Rate and co-CEO of @properties Christies International Real Estate.

Reflecting on his return, Chris Knapp shared, "I am super excited to be back with a Guaranteed Rate company, surrounded by a team of the best of the best professionals, on the absolute best mortgage platform in the industry. The mortgage business is about relationships and truly serving the customer. At Proper Rate, I can now leverage my experience and the strong bonds I've built over my career to provide an unparalleled customer experience. Proper Rate's exceptional mortgage and real estate expertise, leading-edge technology, superior products, competitive pricing, and unwavering commitment to impeccable customer experiences ensure a bright future."

**Chicago-based @properties is the nation's 8th largest brokerage firm in the latest RealTrends 500 rankings (based on 2023 closed sales volume). @properties also owns the Christie's International Real Estate global luxury brand and network.

About Proper Rate

Proper Rate, a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate and @properties, is an independent retail mortgage company offering homebuyers and homeowners personalized lending services through a select team of some of the most highly experienced and dedicated mortgage professionals in the industry. Powered by one of the nation's largest mortgage companies, with leading-edge technology and access to competitive loan programs and rate structures, Proper Rate delivers all of the advantages of a big lender with the hands-on service of a small firm. To learn more, visit www.properrate.com.

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate