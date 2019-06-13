Guaranteed Rate Expands Atlanta Presence; Hires Dean Mellon as New Branch Manager

ATLANTA, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the country, announces the opening of a new branch in Atlanta, Ga., welcoming Dean Mellon as the branch manager. These new offices expand the company's existing presence in Georgia, which includes Savannah, Athens, St. Mays, Gainesville, Waycross, and Suwanee.

Since 2012, Guaranteed Rate has been operating in Georgia—offering consumers an end-to-end online mortgage platform with a 95% customer service rating in 2018.

"The grand opening of the Atlanta branch is a reflection of Guaranteed Rate's growth throughout the state of Georgia," said Derik Taylor, Regional Sales Manager of Guaranteed Rate. "We continue to see increased opportunity and have hired a talented local team that knows the Atlanta homebuyer community well. We are excited to be building a team with the best of the best. Dean has a history of building tremendous success with customers and partners in the area and we are thrilled to have him on board."

Mellon has worked in the mortgage industry for more than 20 years and plans to use his expertise and relationships to help grow Guaranteed Rate's expanding presence in Atlanta.

"What enables Guaranteed Rate to be a top retail lender in the country will certainly benefit our new realtor partners and customers," said Mellon. "Guaranteed Rate has cutting-edge technology coupled with excellent customer service and an outstanding base of products to offer our customers, which will enable us to excel as a mortgage lender in Atlanta."

Recently named by U.S. News and World Report as the "Top Lender for Online Services," Guaranteed Rate reports funding nearly $19 billion in loan volume in 2018. The company offers conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo loans and ARMs.

Since 2000, Guaranteed Rate has built a foundation of delivering competitive pricing, mortgage products and unmatched expertise from its top-producing loan officers, helping thousands of customers move into their dream homes. The company introduced the world's first Digital Mortgage, creating an easy-to-understand, transparent loan process, which has led to an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating and exponential growth.

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has more than 4,000 employees in nearly 350 offices across the U.S. and Washington, D.C., and is licensed in all 50 states. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded more than $19 billion in loans in 2018 alone. The Company has cemented itself as the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing innovative technology, such as the world's first Digital Mortgage, by offering low rates within an easy-to-understand mortgage process and by delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: "Top Lender for Online Service" for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2017; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent magazine; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Overall Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Refinance by NerdWallet in 2018. Visit rate.com for more information.

