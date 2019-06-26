Guaranteed Rate Hires Industry Veteran Monica Horger as Chief Human Resources Officer to Lead HR, Support Core Values, Inclusivity and Talent Development Programs

"Monica is poised to drive performance through partnership with executive leadership, further developing our talent and reinforcing our Core Values," said Nikolaos Athanasiou, Chief Operating Officer at Guaranteed Rate. "We are excited to increase team efficiency by implementing stronger processes and utilizing technology to align with employee needs."

With over 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry and Human Resources, Horger brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to Guaranteed Rate. She was instrumental in helping to set human resource strategy in her previous roles.

"I am excited to join a company with such a strong customer and people-focused culture," said Horger. "I look forward to helping Guaranteed Rate build on its unique culture and continue to foster leadership and development programs and engagement. I welcome the opportunity to work alongside the leadership team to support and scale an environment of innovation and collaboration."

Since 2000, Guaranteed Rate has built a foundation of delivering competitive pricing, mortgage products and unmatched expertise from its top-producing loan officers, helping thousands of customers move into their dream homes. The company introduced the world's first Digital Mortgage, creating an easy-to-understand, transparent loan process, which has led to an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating and exponential growth.

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has nearly 5,000 employees in over 350 offices across the U.S., and is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded almost $24 billion in 2018. The Company has cemented itself as the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing innovative technology, such as the world's first Digital Mortgage, offering low rates and by delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp., a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Honors and awards include: "Top Lender for Online Service" for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2018; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent magazine; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Overall Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Refinance by NerdWallet in 2018. Visit rate.com for more information.

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate