Guaranteed Rate Hosts RateUniversity in Show of Local Support for Underserved Communities in Greater Chicago

A dedicated program empowers participants through education and tools to become homeowners and start the journey toward generational wealth

CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services, announced its first official "RateUniversity" event—a free financial education day for the local community. This unique event will take place at the historic Ramova Theatre in Chicago on May 19, 2024, reflecting Guaranteed Rate's dedication to empowering local communities through education, direct engagement and celebrating culture. The company recently announced the launch of the next phase of its ongoing nationwide Community Engagement Initiative, designed to significantly improve funded volume in underserved communities nationwide.

As part of the next phase, beginning with the Chicago event, RateUniversity is designed to educate and prepare attendees for homeownership. The day provides an educational presentation on critical financial concepts like credit and the different mortgage products available, including Down Payment Assistance (DPA) for first-time homebuyers. In addition, mariachis, breakdancers and visual artists will be in the mix, as an upbeat reflection of culture throughout the event.

"We're not just hosting a community event; we're launching a movement toward informed, accessible homeownership," said Camilo Escalante, Executive Director of Diverse Segments at Guaranteed Rate. "This level of comprehensive, bilingual financial education with such a fun, inclusive environment is something totally different than what these communities have seen. It changes their outlook, as it changes the game."

The event is geared toward anyone who wants to achieve homeownership, from high school and college kids to adults and professionals, all invited to participate in fun activities throughout the day. Attendees can join bilingual workshops in both English and Spanish, ensuring accessibility for all attendees. Guaranteed Rate will provide free entertainment, giveaways, and snacks, providing the opportunity to meet bilingual loan officers and other community and business partners. An exclusive closing credit offer will be available to attendees who qualify.

Arlyn Kalinski, SVP of Fair & Equitable Lending Strategies, noted, "As we continue to expand our community engagements, we remain focused on breaking down barriers to homeownership. RateUniversity is a testament to our innovative and comprehensive approach to education and community support. We are here to support these communities' entire journey to home ownership. We are here to help not only today with this incredible event but for the long term."

This event marks the beginning of many more to come within the initiative, with plans to launch job fairs and other activations that support the mission. Guaranteed Rate is dedicated to ongoing community support and empowerment, aligning with key industry trends such as the rising homeownership rates among Latinos and other underserved, multicultural communities and the urgent need for affordable housing solutions, strategies, and support.

For more information about RateUniversity and other community engagement initiatives, please visit Guaranteed Rate's Community Engagement page . Register for RateUniversity here.

About Guaranteed Rate:

Guaranteed Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies is the #2 retail mortgage lender in the U.S., with over 850 branches across the U.S., serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include Best Mortgage Lender for First Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ in 2020, digital mortgage platform MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; No. 2 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2022 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; The most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate