Guaranteed Rate Insurance Earns 2023 Progressive Platinum, Winning Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Insurance, LLC, one of the fastest-growing national personal lines and small commercial insurance brokers, is proud to announce that it has just been recognized as a 2023 Progressive Platinum 25 Agent. This prestigious honor marks the fourth consecutive year that Guaranteed Rate Insurance has been named among the top-performing agents by Progressive Insurance.

The annual Platinum 25 distinction is awarded to the top 25 Progressive Platinum Program Blue-level agents who demonstrate excellence in placing preferred bundled home and auto business. This recognition underscores Guaranteed Rate Insurance's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and value to its customers.

"We are honored to be named a Platinum 25 Agent by Progressive for the fourth year in a row," said Jeff Wingate, Executive Vice President and Head of Insurance at Guaranteed Rate Insurance. "This achievement is a testament to our entire team's hard work and dedication. We are committed to delivering outstanding service and comprehensive insurance solutions to our clients, and this award reinforces our mission to be their trusted insurance partner."

Tricia Griffith, CEO of Progressive, shared her thoughts on the 2023 Platinum 25 honorees, "We are thrilled to recognize this year's class of Platinum 25 agents. These outstanding independent agents have excelled in growing their preferred bundled home and auto business with Progressive while delivering exceptional service to our mutual customers. We proudly welcome and celebrate their remarkable achievements."

The invitation-only Platinum program supports and rewards agents who dedicate to growing their book of personal auto, home, and condo bundles with Progressive. Together, Progressive and its Platinum agents share a vision of becoming the number one destination for insurance and other financial needs for consumers, agents, and business owners.

About Guaranteed Rate Insurance

Guaranteed Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage licensed in all 50 states that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008 and owned by Guaranteed Rate, the second-largest retail mortgage lender in the country, Guaranteed Rate Insurance has been recognized as a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency and a Top 100 Property & Casualty Agency in the U.S. Additionally, the company has been honored as the 2023 Agent for the Future, Outstanding Overall Agency Award winner.

Guaranteed Rate Insurance has built a reputation for exceptional customer service, as demonstrated by its 98% customer satisfaction rate*. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a cutting-edge digital platform, Guaranteed Rate Insurance leverages its relationships with over 100 top-rated insurance carriers to provide customers with competitive rates and a personalized shopping experience. For more information, visit rate.com/insurance.

