Guaranteed Rate Insurance Earns Safeco Insurance 2023 Agent For The Future™ Award

News provided by

Guaranteed Rate Insurance

06 Dec, 2023, 00:00 ET

SCHAUMBERG, Ill., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Insurance is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Safeco Insurance Agent for the Future Award, Outstanding Agency Overall winner for 2023. This prestigious award recognizes Guaranteed Rate Insurance for its forward-thinking and innovative approach to insurance, as well as its commitment to adapting to changing market conditions and staying ahead of emerging trends.

"Guaranteed Rate Insurance is honored to receive the Safeco Insurance Agent for the Future Award for 2023," said Jeff Wingate, Executive Vice President and Head of Insurance for Guaranteed Rate Insurance. "We are committed to embracing new technologies, enhancing the customer experience, and fostering an inclusive workplace culture. This award is a testament to our dedication to innovation and growth, and we are proud to be recognized as an Outstanding Agency Overall."

About Guaranteed Rate Insurance:

Guaranteed Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage, licensed in all 50 states, that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008, Guaranteed Rate Insurance is owned by Guaranteed Rate, the second-largest retail mortgage lender in the country. Guaranteed Rate Insurance has built a reputation on providing customers with impeccable service as demonstrated by its 98% customer satisfaction rate*. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a robust digital platform, Guaranteed Rate Insurance searches for great rates from more than 100 top-rated insurance carriers, while providing a "personal shopping" experience. Visit rate.com/insurance for more information.

*98% Customer Satisfaction: Data Source is Guaranteed Rate's Client Satisfaction Surveys (Averaged 2020-2021)

About Agent for the Future
Liberty Mutual Insurance and Safeco Insurance believe in the enduring value of independent agents, and the Agent for the Future platform was born out of that belief. Agent for the Future exists to help independent insurance agents succeed and thrive now and into the future. On the Agent for the Future website, you'll find original research, actionable insights from insurance experts, and case studies highlighting the tactics winning agents are using to grow and thrive.

For more information about Agent for the Future, visit www.AgentForTheFuture.com.

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate Insurance

Also from this source

Guaranteed Rate Insurance API Connection Empowers Agents to Automatically Provide Multiple Flood Quotes in All Zones

Guaranteed Rate Insurance API Connection Empowers Agents to Automatically Provide Multiple Flood Quotes in All Zones

Guaranteed Rate Insurance LLC, one of the fastest growing national insurance brokers, today released its proprietary private flood insurance API...
Guaranteed Rate Named Top 100 Agency by Insurance Journal

Guaranteed Rate Named Top 100 Agency by Insurance Journal

Guaranteed Rate Insurance LLC, one of the fastest growing national insurance brokers, has been named as one of the Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.