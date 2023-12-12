Guaranteed Rate Insurance Named a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency for 2023 by Insurance Journal

News provided by

Guaranteed Rate Insurance

12 Dec, 2023, 16:15 ET

SCHAUMBERG, Ill., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Insurance LLC, one of the fastest growing national insurance brokers, has been named a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency for 2023 by Insurance Journal.

Jeff Wingate, Executive Vice President and Head of Insurance for Guaranteed Rate Insurance, expressed his pride in the company's achievement, stating, "We are thrilled to be recognized as a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency by Insurance Journal. We are grateful to our clients, policyholders and referral partners who have trusted us to be their insurance agency." 

Continue Reading
Insurance Journal Top 50 Personal Lines Agency of 2023
Insurance Journal Top 50 Personal Lines Agency of 2023

Wingate further emphasized the company's strategic approach to growth, saying, "At Guaranteed Rate Insurance, we have prioritized innovation and client satisfaction as key drivers of our expansion. Our team's relentless focus on providing tailored insurance products and personalized support has been instrumental in our sustained growth trajectory."

The Top 50 Personal Lines Agency list is based on the 2022 personal lines property/casualty revenue numbers of the independent agencies and brokerages that submitted data to the Top 100 agencies report. This recognition highlights Guaranteed Rate Insurance's exceptional performance and sustained growth within the personal lines insurance sector.

About Guaranteed Rate Insurance
Guaranteed Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage, licensed in all 50 states, that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008, Guaranteed Rate Insurance is owned by Guaranteed Rate, the second-largest retail mortgage lender in the country. Guaranteed Rate Insurance has built a reputation on providing customers with impeccable service as demonstrated by its 98% customer satisfaction rate*. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a robust digital platform, Guaranteed Rate Insurance searches for great rates from more than 100 top-rated insurance carriers, while providing a "personal shopping" experience. Visit rate.com/insurance for more information.

*98% Customer Satisfaction: Data Source is Guaranteed Rate's Client Satisfaction Surveys (Averaged 2020-2021) SOURCE: Guaranteed Rate Insurance

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate Insurance

Also from this source

Guaranteed Rate Insurance Earns 2023 Agent For The Future™ Award

Guaranteed Rate Insurance is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Agent for the Future Award, Outstanding Agency Overall winner for 2023....
Guaranteed Rate Insurance API Connection Empowers Agents to Automatically Provide Multiple Flood Quotes in All Zones

Guaranteed Rate Insurance API Connection Empowers Agents to Automatically Provide Multiple Flood Quotes in All Zones

Guaranteed Rate Insurance LLC, one of the fastest growing national insurance brokers, today released its proprietary private flood insurance API...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.