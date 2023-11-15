Guaranteed Rate Launches "Lock it, List it" Program

News provided by

Guaranteed Rate

15 Nov, 2023, 12:23 ET

Designed to assist real estate professionals in difficult market environments

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate has launched "Lock it, List it," a program designed to help real estate agents excel during a challenging home sales market.

"Lock it, List it" provides real estate agents the opportunity to offer home sellers a way to secure a discounted mortgage rate for a prospective buyer so that they can sell more homes. As part of securing the property listing, the real estate agent works with the seller and a Guaranteed Rate loan officer to pay a fee and lock in the discounted rate for a buyer. This unique benefit allows the listing and marketing of the home to stand out compared to the competition giving the property a higher likelihood of selling.

"We want to offer real estate agents and their clients the opportunity to lock in a rate that they can market to their potential buyers. In an environment where rates can be volatile, this is a key selling point for a future buyer," said Jeremy Collett, Guaranteed Rate's EVP, Head of Capital Markets. "One of the biggest hurdles impacting sellers and buyers is high interest rates. With Guaranteed Rate's exclusive new program, real estate agents can ensure that their buyers get a discounted market rate on their mortgage. Real estate agents will also have the ability to advertise the program and the lower 'Lock it, List it' rates to buyers at open homes and in their listings."

Collett also notes that "Lock it, List it" will be available for high balance mortgages as well. High balance loans are those that exceed the conforming limits established by the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Mr. Collett added, "This high balance feature supports a broad range of markets to assist our valued real estate partners, buyers and sellers in this complex rate environment."

The home buyer will also have access to Guaranteed Rate's wide array of loan options and technology, including its Same Day Mortgage™ program which provides a full approval in less than one day.

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have over 850 branches across the U.S., serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped more than 1 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances, with a total loan volume of more than $116 billion in 2021 alone. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ in 2020, digital mortgage platform MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; No. 2 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2022 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; The most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate

Also from this source

With a Little Help from Dr. Deepak Chopra, Guaranteed Rate Launches Revolutionary App Designed to Alleviate America's Financial and Personal Well-being Stress

With a Little Help from Dr. Deepak Chopra, Guaranteed Rate Launches Revolutionary App Designed to Alleviate America's Financial and Personal Well-being Stress

In a groundbreaking move aimed at enhancing the financial and personal well-being of Americans, Guaranteed Rate, a leading financial services...
Guaranteed Rate Enables Loan Approvals in 5 Minutes or Less

Guaranteed Rate Enables Loan Approvals in 5 Minutes or Less

Guaranteed Rate, a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services, today announced their latest innovation, 5 Minute Approval. Known for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.