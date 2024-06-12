Guaranteed Rate Leads the Market with New Prime Jumbo RMBS Deal

The company advances as the first 100% retail non-bank lender to re-enter the securitization space with a Prime Jumbo deal since the pandemic

CHICAGO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, the second-largest retail mortgage lender in the United States, announces the launch of its first Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities (RMBS) deal of 2024. This move marks Guaranteed Rate as the first 100% retail non-bank lender to re-enter the securitization space with a Prime Jumbo deal since the pandemic. Demonstrating market leadership and strategic innovation, this deal highlights the shift in strategy Guaranteed Rate has implemented to prove its commitment to offering robust financial solutions regardless of market conditions.

Reasserting Industry Leadership

As a systematic issuer, Guaranteed Rate continues to set the standard in jumbo loan securitization. Spearheaded by Allison Burkholder, SVP of Non-Agency Trading, and Jennifer Shewski, SVP of Transaction Management, the RATE securitization shelf, created from the ground up in 2020, solidifies the company's status as a programmatic seller for the future. "We are playing offense in the market, offering this product to better serve our sales force and the consumer," said Burkholder.

Market Impact and Strategic Advantage

Guaranteed Rate's re-entry into securitizations is not just a return; it's a statement of intent. By providing a new outlet for liquidity, the company supports the industry and its borrowers, reaffirming its position as a market leader. "Our securitization program is the cornerstone of our ability to offer reliable Jumbo financing to our customers and referral partners," remarked Jeremy Collett, Head of Capital Markets for Guaranteed Rate. "We have been the number one retail lender in the space for over a decade, and we are committed to regular, systematic issuance. With banks exiting the mortgage lending space due to new regulations, our securitization program should allow us to be the leading Jumbo lender for a long time."

A steadily building list of accolades marks Guaranteed Rate's leadership in the mortgage industry. As America's #2 retail lender, Guaranteed Rate has established and continues to strengthen its market presence. The company also boasts having more top loan officers than any other lender, with Scotsman Guide recognizing Guaranteed Rate's top originators for 12 consecutive years. Further emphasizing its competitive edge, Guaranteed Rate holds the title of #1 lender trusted by agents and the #1 VA loan officer in America . These accolades, combined with being named Lender of the Year by Chicago Agent Magazine, among other milestones, highlight Guaranteed Rate's commitment to excellence at every level of service and sustaining industry leadership.

'We've taken the time internally to carefully construct a strategy that can withstand market volatility, giving us the ability to be a systematic issuer that investors can depend on," said Jennifer Shewski, SVP of Transaction Management, Capital Markets at Guaranteed Rate.

Bold Moves in a Shifting Market

Guaranteed Rate's bold approach comes when many lenders hesitate due to market uncertainties. "We're not waiting for stability; we're defining our position in the industry," said Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Guaranteed Rate. "This securitization deal is a testament to our tireless spirit of innovation, regardless of market conditions, and dedication to leading the market, always."

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies is the #2 retail mortgage lender in the U.S. with over 850 branches across the U.S. serving all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include Best Mortgage Lender for First Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ in 2020, digital mortgage platform MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; No. 2 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2022 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; The most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

