Guaranteed Rate Named Top 100 Agency by Insurance Journal

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Insurance LLC, one of the fastest growing national insurance brokers, has been named as one of the Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies for 2023 by Insurance Journal. The award honors companies demonstrating commitment to growth, exceptional customer service and industry leadership.

The Insurance Journal Top 100 Agencies list is an annual ranking that acknowledges the most successful and innovative insurance agencies across the United States. The selection process involves evaluating independent agencies based on revenue and includes agencies who specialize in the retail insurance market.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top insurance agencies in the country by Insurance Journal," said Jeff Wingate, Head of Guaranteed Rate Insurance and Executive Vice President. "This achievement is a testament to our team's commitment to providing our clients with the highest level of service and expertise. We're grateful for the trust our clients place in us and will continue to strive for excellence in everything we do."

Wingate further noted that Guaranteed Rate Insurance's inclusion in the Top 100 Agencies list reflects the company's consistent dedication to delivering fintech insurance solutions and customized insurance products and services to customers. With a team of experienced professionals who prioritize customer satisfaction, Guaranteed Rate Insurance has established itself as a trusted advocate for individuals and referral partners seeking comprehensive insurance coverage tailored to their unique needs. 

About Guaranteed Rate Insurance
Guaranteed Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage, licensed in all 50 states, that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008, Guaranteed Rate Insurance is owned by Guaranteed Rate, the second-largest retail mortgage lender in the country. Guaranteed Rate Insurance has built a reputation on providing customers with impeccable service as demonstrated by its 98% customer satisfaction rate*. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a robust digital platform, Guaranteed Rate Insurance searches for great rates from more than 100 top-rated insurance carriers, while providing a "personal shopping" experience. Visit rate.com/insurance for more information.

