Guaranteed Rate Names Kristen Brabants Senior Vice President of Marketing

"I look forward to working with Kristen to take our platform to the next level," said Guaranteed Rate Chief Marketing Officer Stephen Moffat. "Her energy, passion and industry expertise will be instrumental in helping to architect our strategy. She will be a driving force as we continue to offer optimal tools for loan officers and provide the best experience for our customers and business partners."

Brabants, who has spent the last decade in various leadership roles for some of the mortgage industry's largest companies, is focused on helping Guaranteed Rate continue to empower the nation's top loan originators with best-in-class technology solutions and digital marketing tools and improve the overall customer experience.

"I've seen Guaranteed Rate's platform evolve over the last decade and I am thrilled to join the company as it continues to lead the industry in marketing, technology and innovation," said Brabants. "I've always had a passion for building and leading teams as well as creating marketing technology solutions. This is the perfect time to join a company that is truly committed to providing the most innovative lending experience."

Since 2000, Guaranteed Rate has delivered competitive pricing and unmatched expertise from its top-producing loan officers, helping thousands of customers move into their dream homes. The company introduced the market's first Digital Mortgage, creating an easy-to-understand, transparent loan process, which has led to an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating and exponential growth.

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has nearly 5,000 employees in over 700 offices across the U.S., and is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded almost $24 billion in 2018. The Company has cemented itself as Positively Different℠ by introducing innovative technology, such as the world's first Digital Mortgage, offering low rates and by delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp., a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2018; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent magazine; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Online Mortgage Lender, Best Mortgage Lender for VA loans and Best Conventional Mortgage Lender by NerdWallet in 2019. Visit rate.com for more information.

