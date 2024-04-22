CHICAGO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, the second largest retail mortgage lender in the country, today promoted CJ Rose to EVP Growth & Acquisitions. In this role, he'll be responsible for recruiting top talent throughout the industry, one individual, group or company acquisition at a time. His mission is to help Guarantee Rate Companies steadily grow funded volume levels by providing world-class services to more people, in more markets, coast to coast.

Guaranteed Rate Promotes CJ Rose to Executive Vice President of Growth and Acquisitions

Rose joined Guaranteed Rate in 2005 as a Senior Director of Strategic Growth & Acquisitions. The talent he has brought on board has contributed more than $19 billion in total loan volume to the company. In 2021, he joined OriginPoint , a partnership between Guaranteed Rate and the leading real estate brokerage, Compass. This expanded pool of talent has since produced more than $3.6 billion in total loan volume.

"It is great to be part of the best leadership team in our industry," said Rose. "Guaranteed Rate is ready to help high performance producers take their business to the next level. With our proven track record, a fast-paced and dynamic company culture, and the most innovative mortgage products in the industry, the advantages of joining Guaranteed Rate are hard to deny."

"CJ has been an integral part of Guaranteed Rate's success for close to 20 years now," said Victor Ciardelli III, Founder and CEO of Guaranteed Rate. "He's talented, competitive, and genuine. I completely trust his instincts in terms of identifying the types of people who will fit into our culture and excel with the products and tools we provide. This is how we've steadily grown, weathering shifting market conditions and outperforming centuries old financial institutions, to maintain our ranking as one of the top loan origination companies in the industry."

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies is the #2 retail mortgage lender in the U.S. with over 850 branches across the U.S. serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Best Mortgage Lender for First Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ in 2020, digital mortgage platform MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; No. 2 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2022 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; The most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

